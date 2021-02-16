January Jones Uses This Dry Shampoo That Sells 1 Bottle Every 9 Seconds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we see stars who have unbelievably gorgeous hair, we immediately imagine the intense routines that keep their locks looking luscious. They must be exceedingly complicated, right? Well, that’s not the case for January Jones. The actress took to her Instagram to share her beauty product cabinet back in April 2020, and while she revealed a bevy of skincare essentials, it seems she likes to keep it simple in the follicle department.

The 43-year-old admitted to having a low-maintenance routine — which includes this nourishing dry shampoo from Klorane Laboratories — to keep her locks looking fresh in between washes!

Get the Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk with free shipping for prices starting at just $10, available from Klorane Laboratories!

According to an Instagram Stories post, the Mad Men star noted, “I don’t do much to my hair, I never blow dry, go to bed with wet hair, highlight very little unless for work, and wash every 2–3 days.” She then panned to her everyday staples, most notably the Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk from Klorane! When Jones is taking a day off from washing her hair, this may be one of the products she uses to keep her hair fresh, clean and fabulous.

This particular product from Klorane is actually one of the most awarded dry shampoos ever! One is reportedly sold every nine seconds, and it’s received countless accolades from authorities in the industry — including Allure’s coveted Best of Beauty award. It’s an incredibly gentle formula that works for normal to oily locks, and utilizes naturally-derived ingredients that help soothe the hair and scalp while getting rid of excess dirt and oil.

You can use this dry shampoo to refresh your hair, give it more volume or add texture for styling. Best of all, it can be used as often as you’d like and whenever your hair needs a little pick-me-up! Shoppers love that this product doesn’t dry their hair out like other shampoos might, and that it extends their time in-between hair washes significantly. This is especially ideal for anyone who has color-treated hair and wants their color to last longer. So many reviewers say that this is “the best” dry shampoo that they’ve ever used! No wonder its cultivated a following that includes a star as major as January Jones!

