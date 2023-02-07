98% of Users Achieved Digestive Regularity With These ACV Gummies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re up-to-date on the wellness world, you’re undoubtedly familiar with the many benefits of apple cider vinegar. A few years back, it became a major trend to start taking shots of it or mixing the liquid with a glass of water — for digestive health purposes as well as a weight-loss aid. Sure, we were on board with the supposed pluses of ACV and were eager to add it to our daily diets — until we actually experienced what it’s like to gulp it down.

The taste of apple cider vinegar is fairly rough to some of Us, but the health perks have always outweighed that. Luckily, we don’t have to deal with any more gross gulps thanks to the existence of ACV gummies — and one of our absolute favorite products happens to be the supplements made by HUM Nutrition!

Reviewers who say they absolutely cannot stand the taste of apple cider vinegar claim these gummies are an amazing alternative! They “taste great” and are actually enjoyable to take daily, which can’t necessarily be said about the liquid version of the elixir. If you’ve read up about apple cider vinegar, you’re likely familiar with the importance of “the mother,” a mix of settled bacteria and yeast, because it’s believed to possess additional probiotics and other added benefits. Now, there technically isn’t solid proof that ACV with the mother intact is superior to another formula, but these gummies are made with it — so you’re covering all the bases!

You can find a ton of different ACV gummies on the market lately, but what makes these different is the addition of vitamin B12. This gives you additional cellular energy support, plus even more metabolism support — which you’re already getting from the apple cider vinegar itself. In a clinical study, 98% of participants were able to achieve a regular digestive system compared to those taking a placebo. Healthy digestion is one of the crucial keys to overall health, and there’s no telling how much better you’ll feel with this supplement. Tasty and affordable? Sold!

