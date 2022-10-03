This Luxuriously Soft Robe Provides the Stress Relief of a Weighted Blanket

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

What is it about robe life that instantly makes Us feel more relaxed? As soon as we slip on these terry-cloth cardigans at a spa or hotel, we’re transported to a state of total tranquility. It’s our version of a security blanket, signaling that serenity is around the corner. But what if you could take the comfort of a robe and then add the benefits of an actual weighted blanket? Pure bliss!

The Hush Weighted Robe gives you the ultimate self-care experience! Relax in the cozy embrace of this plush robe while allowing the extra pressure to alleviate your anxiety. The added weight will actually take some weight off your shoulders! According to U.S. News, a weighted blanket can help those with anxiety, depression or insomnia, providing stress relief and even chronic pain reduction.

You don’t need to book a getaway or a massage to treat yourself to some much-deserved pampering! Enjoy the soothing feeling of this weighted robe from the comfort of your own home. Read on for all the details!

Get the Hush Weighted Robe for just $119 at Hush!

Get a good night’s sleep with The Hush Weighted Robe! This innovative accessory is a game-changer. Curl up in the comfort of this lightweight robe right out of a bath or while you’re binge-watching your favorite shows with a cup of tea. Just in time for fall, this unisex robe will keep you warm all season long.

Made from a minky fabric, this soft robe is lightweight enough for easy movement and warmer temperatures. And if you’re not sure whether the weighted element would work for you, you’ll be happy to know that the inner neck weight is easily removable. This robe also features two convenient pockets and an adjustable belt. Packaged in a box with a bow, this robe makes the perfect gift for a loved one!

Bonus: there’s free shipping anywhere in the U.S.! And Hush also offers a money-back guarantee — you have 30 days to decide whether or not you want to keep this weighted robe.

Shoppers are so happy with this Hush Weighted Robe! “It was the softest robe I’ve ever felt,” one reviewer reported. “Right away I could feel the weighted neck and shoulders release my tension!!! Best cuddles ever.” Another customer called this robe “plush and comfortable. Feels like a deluxe spa robe.” And one shopper gushed, ““The Hush Weighted Robe is so beautiful, so soft and luxurious, absolutely wonderful. The weights are like a hug! They relieve the day’s stress and encourage relaxation. I love it!”

Unwind under this weighted robe from Hush!

