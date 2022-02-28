Self-Care Staple! The 5 Best Weighted Blankets on Sale Right Now at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The past two years have definitely been difficult. We’re still trying to process all the turbulence while also checking everything off our to-do list. It’s been a lot. As our stress levels have skyrocketed, we’ve needed new ways to alleviate our anxiety. Daily walks have often been a source of stress relief for Us, but lately it’s been too cold to go outside for more than five minutes at a time. Acupuncture is an option, but we’re not big fans of needles. We’re searching for a solution that can help Us unwind at the end of the day without breaking the bank (and yes, we’ve already tried wine).

Weighted blankets are exactly what we’ve been looking for. These therapeutic tools are heavy blankets that relieve anxiety and stress. And you can enjoy the many mental health benefits from the comfort of your couch or bed! The extra weight mimics a technique called deep pressure stimulation to relax the nervous system. You’ll feel like you’re being embraced in a soothing hug. Weighted blankets can be pricey, but we just found five amazing options that are currently on sale at Amazon. Shop now before these top-rated throws sell out!

This Sherpa Flannel Weighted Blanket

Stay cozy with this soft Sherpa weighted blanket. Available in pink, grey and three other patterns, this seven-layer design contains signature ceramic beads and extra fleece for comfort and relaxation. One reviewer reported, “Very warm, very comfy. Perfect. Honestly the best item I’ve bought on Amazon all these years.”

Get the Cottonblue Sherpa Flannel Weighted Blanket for Adults for $59 (originally $73) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This 100% Cotton Weighted Blanket

Large enough to fit over your bed, this cotton weighted blanket is a great choice for a good night’s sleep all year long. One shopper shared, “I have never slept so good in my life. This blanket is terrific. I awake in peace and total comfort.”

Get the Amazon Basics All-Season Cotton Weighted Blanket for just $60 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Yellow Fleece Weighted Blanket

Mellow yellow! Bring some sunshine into your life with this cheerful fleece weighted blanket. “This comes in several colors,” one customer commented. “The yellow/white I ordered is bright, pretty and snuggly soft. A great gift!”

Get the Topblan Soft Fleece Weighted Blanket for just $50 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Reversible Mink to Microfiber Weighted Blanket

Get the best of both worlds with this reversible weighted blanket, featuring fluffy mink and microfiber fabrics. Plus, it’s a great deal for only $25! One customer called it “the BEST weighted blanket!” Another said it feels like a “soft cozy hug.” And one reviewer urged shoppers to “believe the hype! Chronic pain/anxiety reliever!”

Get the Comfort Spaces Reversible Weighted Blanket starting at just $25 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cooling Weighted Blanket

Keep cool under this breathable weighted blanket with quilted technology. “There’s been very few things, in my entire life, that have been as instantaneously gratifying as bundling up with this Syrinx weighted therapy blanket,” one shopper said. “Just today I threw it on one of my superiors at work and he described it like being swaddled like an infant. A friend told me that it must feel like getting a big hug all night. This is the best purchase I’ve made all year and this blanket changed the way I’ll sleep for the rest of my life.”

Get the Syrinx Cooling Weighted Blanket for just $50 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

