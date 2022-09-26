17 Best Blanket Scarves to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Fall and Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why is it that airplanes are always freezing? Even when we wear layers, we end up shivering as the AC blasts from all angles! Unlike Elsa in Frozen, the cold does, in fact, bother Us. While some flights offer blankets, we don’t love the idea of sharing a shawl with strangers. What if you could bring your own throw that kept you warm without adding bulk to your bag? We just cracked the code! Our favorite travel hack is wearing a scarf that doubles as a blanket.

This multi-purpose accessory is a must-have for fall and winter! Large enough to cover your chest and neck in cold weather, this everyday essential totally fits in with the oversized trend of the moment. There are so many different ways to wrap a blanket scarf, so it really is the gift that keeps on giving. We rounded up our 17 favorite styles below. Stock up on this seasonal staple for sweater weather!

1. Mad for plaid! “I was freezing in my office yesterday and unwrapped my scarf and made myself a fun little blanket to enjoy during my 9-5,” one reviewer wrote. “I felt so cozy and warm. It was wonderful.” See why shoppers are smitten with this plaid blanket scarf — just $14!

2. Color Us obsessed with this chic color-block scarf — originally $30, now just $10!

3. Searching for a solid scarf choice? Try this wool blanket scarf, available in multiple solid colors — just $9!

4. Luxurious and large, this J.Crew cashmere blanket scarf is a must-have for fall and winter — just $198!

5. Pure bliss! Shopper say that this pure cashmere travel scarf is soft, cozy and versatile — just $210!

6. I used to own this White and Warren cashmere travel scarf before I sadly lost it while traveling, so I can tell you from experience that is absolutely worth the price. Supremely soft and effortlessly elegant, this high-quality wrap is the ideal accessory — just $335!

7. Reviewers call this lightweight blanket scarf a “great travel companion.” Plus, it’s UPF 50+ to protect you from the sun — originally $71, now just $65!

8. One of our favorite brands for cozy comfort is Barefoot Dreams, so we were thrilled to find out that this CozyChic Ribbed Travel Wrap exists. One shopper gushed, “This wrap is like a warm, cozy hug” — just $118!

9. Step up your scarf game with this classy Tory Burch travel scarf, made with wool and silk — just $198!

10. Crafted from a soft cotton blend, this transitional knit travel scarf is the epitome of lightweight luxury — just $49!

11. Elevate your accessories with this Saks Fifth Avenue wool travel wrap — just $195!

12. Fringe benefits! One reviewer described this Free People oversized fringe scarf as “super soft!” — just $48!

13. Earn your stripes with this stylish striped scarf — originally $25, now just $23!

14. “This wrap is worth every penny,” one customer declared. “The generous size, sumptuous cashmere knit fabric and fluid drape makes this a wardrobe cornerstone year-round. With care it should last a lifetime.” And it’s a steal for 100% cashmere — originally $189, now just $132!

15. Check out this checkered Steve Madden buffalo plaid blanket scarf — originally $42, now just $29!

16. Quit horsing around and shop this preppy Ralph Lauren equestrian blanket scarf — just $78!

17. Made with recycled fabric, this sustainable blanket scarf from Free People is eco-friendly and budget-friendly ­— just $48!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

