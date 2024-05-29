Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re on TikTok at all, the likelihood of coming across the Hydro Flask craze in some shape or form on your “For You” page is just about the same as coming across a funny pet video — they’re everywhere. And considering the quality jam-packed into one tumbler, the attention is deserved. What’s even more attention-deserving is the fact that Hydro Flask just slashed prices on multiple variations of its All Around Travel Tumbler — and the discounts go up to 25% off.

With all of the videos and topics on TikTok, it’s hard for anything and anyone to garner a following — especially a water bottle. So the hashtag #hydroflask racking up over 84.1K posts on the app proves that it’s extra special. If the effectiveness of the water bottle is the most important factor to you, take a look at this viral TikTok video. With over 102.1K likes, the video proves that when put to the test, the Hydro Flask tumbler keeps drinks colder than its competitor.

However, if aesthetics are the most important factor to you, Hydro Flask has that too. These tumblers come in a wide variety of sleek shades like sage green, lime green and gray, so you can get one that matches your style. There are several sizes too. That said, the only ones currently on sale are the 32 oz size, which is perfect because it’s not too big or too small.

Among the pros of this Hydro Flask is that it has TempShield️ double-wall vacuum insulation, which, as proven above, keeps drinks cold for not just hours but up to days on end. It also consists of a flexible rubber straw, which is more durable than a plastic one, has a strong ergonomic handle and fits most cup holders thanks to its skinnier bottom. To top it off, it’s also leak-proof and splash resistant. The cons? None found.

TikTok is proof that there’s truly no such thing as having too many tumblers — especially when you can get them in all of your favorite colors. And considering you can save up to 25%, now’s the best time to do it. There are tons of color options, but we picked out our top favorite styles below. Stay hydrated!

Pretty in Pink

$35 You Save 26% On Sale: $26

Go Green

$35 You Save 26% On Sale: $26

Sleek and Stylish

$35 You Save 26% On Sale: $26