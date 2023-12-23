Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m not really into the mindset that you need to wear business casual clothes and “dress for success.” Working remotely is the best way to keep me productive because I’m at my best when I’m comfortable in my home, usually in pajamas or leggings. Clothes don’t make the person, but I definitely do feel like a business mogul when I go out wearing a snazzy dress that makes me feel like a million bucks.

Related: 17 Best Dresses for All Winter Occasions The tree is decorated, twinkling fairy lights surround our apartment and I’m itching to go out for cocktails and celebrate. So, I dress up in my party tops and mini skirts only to step out into the frigid air with cold-girl regrets. That is why I have put together a list of dresses we can […]

I love strong shoulders in a dress, albeit without shoulder pads, and feminine touches when it comes to menswear. So the particular piece I’ve been wearing when I want to look important has me covered in just about every avenue, especially when I want to command attention. Why yes, I am a successful business owner.

Want to trade in leggings and a T-shirt to put together a clean, polished look that might take you places? You can get a stunning new dress at right now at Amazon!

Get the Dowerme Lapel Mini Wrap Dress for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Dowerme Lapel Mini Wrap Dress looks like a blazer, but wears like a flirty, fun mini dress. It’s an open-front A-line with a wrap at the front and an elastic waistband in the back. It resembles a powerful suit, but it gives way to a pleated skirt that hits right above the thighs. The fabric is rugged yet soft and comfortable, with a tie at the waist.

This is the perfect dress to wear to professional occasions, like I have in the past, or dress up with accessories to turn into the most delightful date night look ever. It comes in six different colors, from wine red to black, and it can be perfectly paired with a variety of gorgeous jewelry or purses.

Related: 20 Holiday Dresses Perfect for Family Functions The holidays are the most joyful time of year, but we’ll also admit they can be stressful — especially when it comes to deciding on a holiday party outfit. When family is involved, the stress only increases. Nine times out of 10, it’s a good idea to dress a bit modestly around family — even […]

You’ll look like you just left your own firm and are headed to a business meeting when you don this wrap dress, and for much less than you’d pay at a designer store at Amazon. It’s just $49, which is cheaper than most pairs of sneakers. And it looks much more professional, of course.

Get the Dowerme Lapel Mini Wrap Dress for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers rave about the quality of this “gorgeous dress.” “This dress is gorgeous and better than expected,” one wrote. “It fits perfectly – not too short, not too tight around the bust. It is thick quality material and not see through, which I love and super super comfortable. It’s a comfortable dress & I will be wearing it over and over again!”

Another buyer gushed over how “versatile” the dress was. “Good quality and true to size!”

You’ve got to give this polished and businessy dress a chance. Even if you’re more of a jeans type of girl. You’ll be overjoyed that you did.

Get the Dowerme Lapel Mini Wrap Dress for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: 15 Flowy Dresses That Are Perfect to Wear For the Holidays In my opinion, the holiday is the most difficult holiday to dress for. You need to wear something comfy and cute — sweatpants won’t just cut it and restrictive clothing (like jeans) always results in discomfort. The solution? Flowy dresses that look adorable and offer enough room for your stomach to comfortably expand. Simply put, […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more Dowerme products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!