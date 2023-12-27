I Love the Yee-Haw Energy This Vest Brings to All My Outfits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Does your outfit need a special little something to make it stand out? If so, you might try adding a little Western flair. I love to pair “basic” looks with hot pink cowboy boots. Or a cowboy hat that seems “extra” to zhuzh up an otherwise humdrum fit. It’s just so much fun to bring your inner cowgirl out sometimes, even if it doesn’t quite match the theme you have going on. No one’s going to come for you. In fact, I love to yee-haw some of my favorite dresses, and even leggings and tunic outfits.

The assignment can be a little difficult to understand, however, if you have something you’d like to improve the look of from top to bottom. Say you’re wearing a fun top and leggings, but don’t want to wear cowboy boots. What could you wear instead? You could try a vest, for example, with the rugged fun of some leather chaps or throw on a button-up embroidered top.

Or, and I’m just suggesting something here, you could throw on a vest! I’ve got the perfect one for this situation, and you can find it now at Amazon!

Get the Gorglitter Fringe Tassel Suede Vest for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Gorglitter Fringe Tassel Suede Vest is a vision in faux suede that’s lightweight yet warm, and it’s super soft and comfortable to throw on and walkout the door with. Not only that, but its open front allows for long, fun tassels that dangle from the front midway down all the way around the back. It gives you a fun, rugged look that you can match to whatever you already had on. I like to wear it with a plain white tank top and my fave jeans, dark wash, with plenty of rips.

It’s such a fun, Western-coded piece that you’ll love spinning around in and watching the tassels go everywhere. I do the same thing, and then I look around and wonder where my horse is so I can giddy-up on down the street and turn heads with this unique piece. It’s honestly one that I pull out so often that it makes me forget I have other vests.

Remember that it’s faux, too, so you don’t even have to feel bad about wearing animal skin. And that makes it much cheaper too, at just $33. You spend way more than that on Starbies a few times a week, right? Get you this vest instead!

The vest comes in sizes from Small to X-Large, and it runs a big large. Whether you have a small frame or a large frame, it’s a forgiving piece that can look great on everyone.

Pull on a casual T-shirt and jeans outfit, the more basic the better, and watch how the vet completely changes things! It’s pretty wild, actually.

