No matter how cold the weather gets in New York City, I’m always, always, always hot. I’m not sure if my body temperature operates on a higher level than most people’s or what, but I just know that no matter the season, I’m always sweating bullets. That’s the precise reason why I’m usually armed with an emotional support water bottle and holding a coat instead of wearing it. Just last week, I walked three or four blocks to my office’s holiday party with my designated “work peacoat” folded across my arm. And yes, I still worked up a sweat!

My internal thermometer runs on the warmer side, so it isn’t easy to shop for cold-weather outerwear. Lightweight jackets and coats sound like ideal options, but that doesn’t stop me from melting into a sweaty puddle whenever I step outside. Now that winter is here, I’m all about finding new fashion-forward picks. This year, I’m opting for a cropped puffer vest. Of course, I headed to Amazon to check out the offerings and stumbled across the number one bestselling women’s outerwear vest.

The Keomud cropped puffer vest is the exact solution to my fashion dilemma. It features a stand-up collar and an adjustable drawstring hem. It’s also full zip, which is a plus for fashionistas like me who need all the fresh air they can get.

Get the Keomud Cropped Puffer Vest for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Cropped pieces are having the ultimate moment, so this vest is ideal for anyone who wants to add a stylish flare to their winter outerwear collection. It will team perfectly with ribbed turtlenecks and long-sleeve tops. If you’re headed to the gym, you can style it with an oversized sweatshirt or a cute workout jacket. You can even style it with collared blouses if you want to dress it up a bit!

Available in 20 shades, this padded puffer vest pairs well with any outfit. Shoppers who prefer minimal looks can snag shades like khaki, brown, beige and army green. Style-setters who prefer more lively hues will swoon over the fluorescent green, purple and blue shades.

Customers are raving about the comfort, color, and fit of the vest. “This vest is so cute and comfy,” one shopper noted. They also raved that it features a “good cropped length and goes with so much. It’s not too puffy but puffy enough.” Another shopper added, “It kept me warm and I got several compliments! It’s perfect.”

Stay warm without overheating this winter courtesy of this cropped puffer vest!

