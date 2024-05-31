I Love Wearing These Criss-Cross Workout Tanks Everywhere I Go

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m super simple with my summer wardrobe. Give me tanks and capri-length leggings or bike shorts and I’m golden. But I can’t wear the normal tanks I wear around town to the gym. That’s what led me to find something a little different for my workouts. But once I found a workout tank I really loved, I just started to wear that everywhere as well. And once you see the tank in question, you’ll know exactly why.

The Ictive Cross Backless Workout Top is just $18 at Amazon, and as soon as I laid eyes on it when browsing for workout-ready tanks, I knew I needed to have it. It’s an impossibly soft racerback tank that has a crisscross design. So technically it doesn’t have a back per se, but two halves of the shirt folding over for a nice “X” design. You might not think this is that unique, but it’s airy and unique, and it’s extremely comfortable when you’re doing heavy workouts, whether that means cardio or weightlifting.

Get the Ictive Cross Backless Workout Top for just $18 at Amazon!

The scoop neck is great because it doesn’t make you feel like you’re choking, either. It comes in 17 different shades, from neon green to dark blue, so you can get one of each color to add to your wardrobe, and each tank dries quickly so even if you sweat, you’re not sopping with it at the end of your workout. But it’s summer, and it can be ungodly hot outside. So what I’ve been doing is wearing mine everywhere outside the gym too for maximum comfort. Why not? They look super stylish, after all.

So if you have $18 and you want to grab a chic workout look that you’ll come back to again and again, follow my lead and get your own tanks. You’ll be glad that you did.

