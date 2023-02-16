Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nearly every popular skincare product on the market has one common denominator, and that’s retinol. Its benefits are widely publicized, as it’s such a buzzy ingredient to include in any type of treatment — whether it’s a moisturizer, serum or eye cream. Anyone who’s used to shopping around for skincare has surely heard of retinol, but not everyone may actually know what it is. It’s a form of vitamin A which can be used as an acne treatment and for anti-aging.

Having retinol in any formula is an immediate green flag, but it’s truly not for everyone. Retinol can have potentially serious side effects, especially for sensitive skin types. Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives which offer similar benefits to retinol without risking irritation to the skin, like this brightening eye treatment from Ilia Beauty!

Get the Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream for $46 at Ilia Beauty!

Having an alternative to retinol specifically for the under-eye area is awesome. After all, this is definitely one of the most sensitive areas of the face. The skin is much thinner around the eyes, and as a result, more prone to both irritation and signs of aging. Think of those instances when you don’t get a great night’s sleep. You can immediately see it throughout your peepers! Your eyes may have unsightly dark circles, look puffy and instantly age your appearance in the process, which is where this brightening treatment can help!

Just like retinol, you’ll snag the plumping effects which can make your eyes look less tired — but you won’t have to deal with a pesky purging period or increased redness. And of course, unlike retinol — which many of Us can only incorporate into our routines sparingly — this eye cream can be safely used twice a day! The results you may be able to achieve from regular use speak for themselves!

Get the Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream for $46 at Ilia Beauty!

In a clinical trial, 91% of participants said their under eyes looked far brighter, and 78% claim the area looked firmer — which can result in the reduction of visible fine lines and wrinkles. Yes, it seems like this treatment can truly do it all — brighten, hydrate, reduce puffiness and provide anti-aging benefits. If you haven’t had the best luck with retinol eye creams or are afraid they may be too harsh on your skin, give this new product a try!

See it: Get the Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream for $46 at Ilia Beauty!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the beauty and skincare available from Ilia Beauty here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!