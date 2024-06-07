Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Very few times a year do beauty sales come around where I’m texting my friends that can’t miss it — and Ilia’s Friends and Family Sale is one of them. Beloved by the likes of major celebrities and beauty writers such as moi, the clean beauty brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide from now until June 16. Then to put a cherry on top on the sale, the brand is offering up to 25% off for those who spend at least $125 — making it easy to save big while scooping up all of your favorites from the brand.

You’ll be able to snag deals on their top products from Kate Hudson’s favorite skin-tint, to the Mindy Kaling-loved blush stick and the lipstick Miranda Kerr called her “favorite.” It also includes top products I, as a beauty writer, can’t live without such as their lash lengthening mascara and their new lip crayon, which has become my new summer staple. Get your phone out to text your friends and family and get your credit card ready, because this sale is rare, major and won’t last long.

Top 8 Ilia Beauty Essentials on Sale

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Our Absolute Favorite! Beloved by celebrities like both Kate Hudson and Hilary Swank, this serum skin tint is for the makeup minimalist who wants to give their skin an extra boost of hydration and SPF protection.

Limitless Lash Mascara

Lash Lengthening! One of my personal favorite products from the brand, this mascara lengthens lashes in just a few swipes.

True Skin Serum Concealer

Clearly Concealed: Used by the likes of Pamela Anderson, this serum concealer provides a natural-looking coverage, while also plumping the under eyes.

Skin Rewind Complexion Stick

Swipe for a Flawless Complexion: If you’ve ever wondered how Emma Stone and Mandy Moore get their naturally flawless, camera-ready skin, allow me to introduce you to this complexion stick that acts as both foundation and skincare.

Multi-Stick

Use For Everything: Mindy Kaling once said she “absolutely loves” this all-in-one-stick that works as blush, highlighter and a lip tint.

Color Block Lipstick

Keep Them Kissable: Helping to prevent dry lips, this Miranda Kerr-loved lipstick contains hydrating ingredients like castor seed oil and jojoba oil — but is also highly pigmented.

Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon

Loves a Liner: One of my new favorite lip liners for summer, their newly-launched lip crayon is one of the few on the market that’s actually moisturizing.

The Base Face Milk

Highly Hydrating: Made with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, barrier renewal complex and prickly pear flower extract, this moisturizer is lightweight, layerable and locks in moisture.