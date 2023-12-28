Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It may be cold out right now, but I’m so tired of wearing boots everywhere I go. So I’ve been looking for a good alternative, and to me, that means the perfect slip-on shoe. I need it to be effortless, putting them on, so I’ll want to open the door and go out in the icy weather. But I don’t want my feet to get too hot, and sometimes boots feel a little too dressy for what I’m going to do for the day.

It’s a regular problem I face, since I only gravitate toward specific footwear so often. I just needed something that I could vibe with and not be uncomfortable all day with, no matter the weather. So with that in mind, I set my current lineup of favorite shoes aside and started looking for a pair of lightweight, versatile, and comfortable slip-on shoes, and wouldn’t you know it? I found the perfect pair, and they’re available right now at Zappos.

Get the Ilse Jacobsen Slip-On Shoes for just $94 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Ilse Jacobsen Slip-On Shoes changed my life in terms of helping me look forward to getting dressed for the day, cold weather or otherwise! The perforated upper looks super stylish while keeping my feet nice and cool. My feet tend to get too hot, as I mentioned, but these make it a non-issue. I can be out running errands for hours and my feet still feel fresh, which is something you appreciate and don’t even realize even in the winter.

They’re surprisingly lightweight. The cushiony footbed feels like walking on clouds. No pinching, rubbing or achy feet after long wear. I’ll give it to them, the comfort level is top-notch. I have to admit, ever since I got these shoes, they’ve become my new go-to pair. They’re just so easy to slip on and wear all day long without any discomfort, and they come in plenty of colors, so I can buy multiple pairs and rock them with different outfits.

Of course, the color selection is fabulous. You’ve got black, sunny orange, bright, deep green, neon yellow, and more. They add a fun pop of color to all my outfits. The versatile hues make them so easy to coordinate. I opt for black to keep the cleanliness factor high, but there’s a shoe for every occasion.

Reviewers love these breezy shoes just as much as I do, with one buyer claiming they were “obsessed” with them: “I am a bit addicted to these. I travel a lot and I travel light. I can pack a couple pair of these shoes and they cover most activities and don’t add weight or take up much space. I have had plantar fasciitis in the past and while these are described as moderate arch support, I have worn them for 12 hour days of walking several days in a row without any issues.”

Another buyer raved over the shoes’ build and comfortability with their arthritis: “These shoes are super-comfortable and look great with everything. I have high arches, a wide forefoot, and a touch of arthritis, so I have to be careful about my shoe choice. I can wear and walk in these all day. Highly recommend!”

If you’re on the fence about whether you should buy these shoes or not, let me make the decision a simple one: yes, you should!

