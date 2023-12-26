8 Trendy Shoes to Kick Off the New Year in Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Time is ticking! 2023 is inching closer to an end as we gear up for peak holiday vibes. If you’re looking to start 2024 on the right foot, you need to make sure you’re laced with trendy and stylish shoes. Since fashion trends are always evolving, we headed right over to Zappos to get the scoop on the best new arrivals to wear once January arrives.

Related: 5 Must-Have Fall Shoes to Shop at Zappos Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Learn more! The unofficial end of summer will be here before you know it — so that means autumn (a.k.a. sweater weather) is on the way. Saying goodbye to signing […]

From cult classic clogs that everyone adores to updated takes on popular trends, you can snag new shoes for every occasion 2024 will bring. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks! If you see anything that piques your interest, be sure to add it to your cart before your size inevitably sells out. Happy shopping!

Crocs Classic Geometric Clog

It should go without saying, but many of Us look forward to rocking Crocs in the new year. These cozy slides feature a unique geometric shade, and you can snag them in two different colors — elemental blue and shitake in women’s sizes 4-15.

Get the Crocs Classic Geometric Clog for $55 at Zappos!

Coach Runner Sneaker

If you plan to tap into street-style inspired outfits in the new year, you’ll want to put your best feet forward in Coach’s new Runner Sneaker. This moss/army green colorway is perfect for neutral-colored ‘fits.

Get the Coach Runner Sneaker for just $225 at Zappos!

Loeffler Randall Leonie Soft Ballet Flat

Ballet flats will still maintain their dominance in the new year. These chic flats feature studded accents and see-through material which creates an edgy take on the trend!

Get the Loeffler Randall Leonie Soft Ballet Flat for $275 at Zappos!

DV Dolce Vita Lexy

These stylish clogs feature a comfy design and memory foam cushioning that makes you feel like you’re walking on a cloud.

Get the DV Dolce Vita Lexy clogs for $60 at Zappos!

Vagabond Shoemakers Giselle Leather Stretch Bootie

Black booties will never go out of style. These pointed-toe shoes feature a stacked block heel which won’t hurt your feet.

Get the Vagabond Shoemakers Giselle Leather Stretch Bootie for $210 at Zappos!

ASICS GEL-Kayano 30

If you plan to hit the ground running in the new year, add these comfy sneaks to your collection. They support foot stability, provide softer landings and deliver a comfortable stride when running.

Get the ASICS GEL-Kayano 30 for $160 at Zappos!

Sam Edelman Tarra 2

Looking for an updated shoe to wear to the office? Look no further than Sam Edelman’s Tarra 2. This sophisticated shoe pairs two of the biggest footwear trends (ballet flats and mules) together to deliver one effortlessly chic pick.

Get the Sam Edelman Tarra 2 for $140 at Zappos!

adidas Originals Campus 80s

Fact: Fashionistas know that adidas will be one of the hottest shoe brands in 2024. Celebs like Harry Styles and Bella Hadid helped the Gazelle and Sambas pick up steam. Now, the brand is looking to reclaim its throne with the Original Campus 80s!

Get the adidas Originals Campus 80s for $110 at Zappos!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us