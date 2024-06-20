Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that I’ve elevated my wardrobe, I feel like I’ve reached a stalemate. I love dressing up in chic, rich mom pieces as much as the next fashionista, but I can’t deny how much I miss comfort-focused style. Instead of completely turning my back on the style that I’ve known and loved for years, I’m on the hunt to incorporate more balance in my wardrobe. Instead of rocking cozy joggers with a sweatshirt, I’ll pair dressy trousers with an oversized T-shirt.

My quest for balance in my wardrobe took me to Amazon, where I stumbled across a bestselling tee that make me super excited! The Athmile Oversized T-shirt only costs $13 on Amazon, and it’s perfect for summer. It comes in 27 shades, ranging from solid hues like mint green to dark purple and grey-green, which looks like a powdery sage color. It also comes in striped styles and styles with city names sprawled across the chest. It’s short-sleeve and lightweight so it’s perfect for warm summer days. The oversized fit is a plus because it won’t cling too tight on my body if I start sweating.

Get the Athmile Oversized T-shirt for just $13 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

This is a versatile piece that you can use to play around with your style. On casual days, you can style it with denim cut-off shorts and sandals. If you want to elevate it you can style it with a flowy maxi skirt and espadrille wedges. It’s ideal for layering with vests, denim jackets and lightweight cardigans on late summer nights when the weather’s a bit breezy.

I can’t wait to incorporate this roomy tee into my wardrobe this summer. It’s the perfect way to serve elevated style while putting comfort first.

