This Plumping Moisturizer Can Help Repair Broken Skin Barriers

When your skin barrier has been damaged, it can be difficult to find the right product that can help restore it to its former glory. You need to make sure you’re adding all the moisture back with ingredients your skin can absorb and start getting back to its former self with. For many people, a rich cream will do the trick nicely. If you need a suggestion for one that will work for you, consider this Innisfree cream that has plenty of skin-loving additives that will help get you back on the right track.

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Cream is just $29 at Amazon, and it’s made with green tea seed oil and hyaluronic acid as well as ceramides to give thirsty skin the drink it’s been practically begging for. This daily moisturize includes five types of hyaluronic acid, to be exact, for deep hydration. If you use it regularly as indicated, it can help you achieve a glowing complexion, especially if you use it with the other parts of Innisfree’s skincare collection, or a serum from another brand.

Smooth on this cream when your skin is tired and dry, burning and uncomfortable, or red and oily – all signs of a broken skin barrier. The squalane, ceramide, and green tea seed oil will get you together with just a dime-sized amount. In fact, in a study of 31 women from 20 to 49, 113% improved their moisture barrier with use, and experienced 100 hours of long-lasting hydration.

If you’re dealing with all of these skin concerns right now, it might be time to pick up this cream and give it a try. You can also use it as a regular moisturizer instead if you aren’t in dire need of additional hydration. Check it out, because it’s just $29 if it doesn’t work for you – though all these skin-centric treats will certainly be a boon for you.

