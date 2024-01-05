You may be participating in Dry January, but that doesn’t mean your skin has to! During the harsh, cold months, finding products to keep up with the dryness winter skin brings can be tough. We rely on moisturizers and serums to leave our skin plump and hydrated, however at this time of the year, they don’t stop our skin from looking any less pasty. This is why you need a solution that can hydrate the skin and brighten it up with a bronze summer glow. Allow me to introduce you to Isle of Paradise’s Self Tanning Water which provides a summer-like tan while quenching your complexion’s thirst!

For years, I’ve relied on this self tanner to help get me out of my winter slumps and provide a bronze glow to remind me that spring is right around the corner. However, with many self tanners, I often experience breakouts due to the DHA in the product which dries out the skin. Not with this one. Living up to the name, this self-tanning water is like a green juice for the skin, as it contains hydrating ingredients like grapefruit, chia seed and avocado oils. These three ingredients combined help to nourish the face, leaving my skin breakout-free days post application.

Before

Get the Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

The self-tanning water comes in three shades: light, medium and dark, which all help to color-correct based on your skin tone. I chose the medium golden glow, which has a base shade of green to help counteract redness. I apply it to both my face and body about two to three hours before I go to bed, and I’m sure to do my skincare routine beforehand so the water sets evenly on the skin. I love that it has a spray applicator, which helps to more evenly apply it on the skin, but I also recommend using a tanning mitt for larger surface areas of the body and a blending brush for hands, feet and blending out areas which may seem uneven. After a good night’s sleep, I wake up with a gorgeous glow and have noticed no transfer on my bed sheets or that annoying post-self tan smell.

After

<figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/color-corrector-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="highest-rated color corrector"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro">We've all been there: It's the end of the day, and you're getting ready for your evening out with friends. You look in the mirror and notice a blemish right on the bridge of your nose, staring straight back at you. Your first instinct is to cover it up with a concealer, but then you remember that concealers tend to look too thick and don’t always disguise the red color. You need something that will blend into your skin – something that looks like nothing's there at all. That's where color correctors come in. Color correctors are designed to help neutralize discoloration in your skin and disguise imperfections on your face by using the opposite color. Unfortunately, with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to figure out which one will truly work for your unique skin type and needs. Don’t worry though, because we’ve done the research and picked out the top-rated color correctors of 2023 to help you find just the thing to help you deal with discoloration.</div><div class="buying-guide-list"><div class="bg-widget-list-wrap"><div class="toc-title">Comparing the Top-rated Color Correctors of 2023</div><ul class="bg-widget-list"><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#dermacol_full_coverage_foundation">Dermacol Full Coverage Foundation</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#nyx_professional_makeup_color_corrector">NYX Professional Makeup Color Corrector</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#stila_one_step_color_corrector">Stila One Step Color Corrector</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#wet_n_wild_color_corrector">Wet n Wild Color Corrector</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#l'or%C3%A9al_paris_color_corrector">L'Oréal Paris Color Corrector</a></li></ul></div></div> <h2>Comparing the Top-rated Color Correctors of 2023</h2> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B019G2X4ZU/?tag=advon-usw-20">Dermacol Full Coverage Foundation</a> - Best Overall</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B019G2X4ZU/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/L.A.-Girl-Pro-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="color corrector review"></a></figure> <div>Don't be shy about having acne breakouts with L.A. Girl Pro Color Corrector! The set includes three different shades: orange, green and yellow. Each color has its own unique purpose, as the orange corrects dullness and camouflages dark spots; the yellow brightens areas of purple and blue discoloration and the green counteracts redness without compromising the integrity of their skin. With these corrective shades, you can easily create a flawless complexion for any look you’re aiming to achieve. Plus, it features a lightweight cream texture that glides on smoothly for a natural finish, while its long-wearing formula ensures that you can confidently go about your day without worrying about your makeup fading or caking. Thanks to its crease-resistant opaque coverage and lightweight, long-lasting formula, we’ve selected this color corrector as the best overall product on our list.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Highly pigmented formula for better coverage</li> <li>Covers several types of discoloration</li> <li>Easy to apply and blend</li> <li>Available in a pack of three</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Needs a setting <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/the-best-face-powders-for-a-crease-free-finish/">powder</a> to last</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00VF9Z7OE/?tag=advon-usw-20">NYX Professional Makeup Color Corrector</a> - Most Versatile</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00VF9Z7OE/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NYX-Professional-Makeup-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="color corrector review"></a></figure> <div>The NYX Professional Makeup Color Corrector is an excellent option for both amateurs just starting out or professionals looking to add to their arsenal. Featuring six colors, this game-changing palette is formulated to conceal a wide range of skin imperfections, including acne scars, sun spots and dark circles, while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The range of shades also allows you to customize your look by blending them together to create a one-of-a-kind color. This product’s correctors have a smooth, creamy formula, making it easy to apply and blend for optimal coverage. Thanks to the matte finish, it will not leave you feeling greasy or shiny, making it perfect for everyday wear. Even better, it’s free from harmful chemicals like parabens and sulfates, so you don’t have to worry about breakouts or allergic reactions either. PETA-certified and cruelty-free, this product is sure to meet the ethical standards of any conscious consumer. </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Non-greasy, lightweight formula</li> <li>Optimal coverage with minimal effort</li> <li>Smooth, mess-free application</li> <li>Works with different skin tones</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Do not come with an applicator</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003W5GL5I/?tag=advon-usw-20">Stila One Step Color Corrector</a> - Best for Dry Skin</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003W5GL5I/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Stila-One-Step-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="color corrector review"></a></figure> <div>The Stila One-Step Color Corrector is a revolutionary product that can help tackle your skin issues in one easy step. Formulated with 15 skin-nourishing vitamins and minerals, this triple-swirled helix serum can prime the skin for makeup application while adding some needed hydration. It also color-corrects discoloration and dark spots on the face with three blended colors for a more even complexion without sacrificing its natural brightness. This color corrector features a silky, blendable texture that delivers a sheer wash of color to neutralize unsightly marks, so you don't have to worry about it settling into fine lines or emphasizing your skin's texture. This one-step color corrector features a convenient pump that makes it easy to use without spilling, making it a great choice for those who travel frequently. The formula is also paraben-free and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using this product every day. </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Conceals redness and dark circles</li> <li>Moisturizes and brightens skin</li> <li>Three colors in one</li> <li>Ideal for aging skin</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Must be used with a foundation or concealer</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RRVQ3B6/?tag=advon-usw-20">Wet n Wild Color Corrector</a> - Most Budget-friendly</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RRVQ3B6/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Wet-n-Wild-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="color corrector review"></a></figure> <div>Say goodbye to dark circles, blemishes, redness and fine lines with the Wet n Wild Color Corrector. This pick is infused with shea butter and vitamin C that help hydrate and brighten skin for an instantly perfect complexion. Available in green and yellow shades, this product helps neutralize red tones while covering blemishes and dark circles. Inspired by Korean makeup trends, this product can be used as a standalone makeup product to nourish skin or as a primer to mask any unwanted pigmentation or redness on the skin before applying your foundation, concealer and powder. After its applied, it leaves a crystal finish to give you a gorgeous, Korean glass-skin effect that’s become pretty trendy over the years. With its cruelty-free formula and powerful ingredients, this product is a must-have for anyone who wants to achieve flawless skin with minimal effort.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Hydrating, lightweight formula</li> <li>Evens out skin tone and hides pores</li> <li>Provides medium to full coverage</li> <li>Available in two colors</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>May not be suitable for oily skin</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LYOMODR/?tag=advon-usw-20">L'Oréal Paris Color Corrector</a> - Ideal for Acne-prone Skin</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LYOMODR/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/LOreal-Paris-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="color corrector review"></a></figure> <div>If you are looking for a high-performance color corrector that provides results while being gentle on your skin, then L’Oreal Paris Color Corrector is exactly what you need. Designed with convenience in mind, this all-in-one palette contains a multitude of colors and shades to even out the complexion. You can use the peach one to help <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/achieve-an-even-skin-tone-with-the-best-color-corrector-for-dark-circles/">disguise dark circles</a>, the yellow to combat discoloration, the green to neutralize redness and the purple to brighten skin tone. Most importantly, these shades work across all skin tones and feature a buildable formula that allows you to layer up for more coverage or apply lightly for a sheer look. Their creamy, ultra-blendable consistency allows you to seamlessly blend to conceal discoloration, so you don’t have to worry about your makeup looking cakey or flaky. As a bonus, this color-correcting palette comes with a convenient applicator sponge, making it easier than ever to touch up your look on the go.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Works with many skin tones</li> <li>Buildable coverage</li> <li>Comes with an applicator sponge</li> <li>Can be used to contour</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>May not work for dryer skin</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Choosing a Color Corrector: A Buyer’s Guide</h3> <div>Color correctors are the unsung heroes of the beauty world. They can conquer all sorts of skin issues with just a swipe. Color correctors are a must-have for anyone struggling to cover discoloration with foundation and <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/cover-up-skin-imperfections-with-the-best-concealers/">concealer</a> alone. Of course, not all color correctors are created equal. Some are too heavy, while others don't blend well with other makeup products. To help you out, we've put together this buying guide with all the information about these amazing makeup products to aid you in making an informed decision. <h3>Things To Consider Before Buying Color Correctors</h3> <h4>Skin problems</h4> Before you zero in on a product, think about your skin concerns. Is it acne scarring? Dark circles under your eyes? Sunspots? Freckles? Redness? If you have dark circles under your eyes and a dusky skin tone, then opt for an orange or yellow-toned color corrector, as it will neutralize any purple or blue in your skin and make it look more even. If you have acne scars on your face, then a green-colored product would be ideal as they help cover up any redness or spots left behind by acne scars. For covering up yellow patches or <a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/dull-skin">dullness</a>, a purple color corrector might be better for you. <h4>The formula</h4> The formula is what gives the product its color-correcting capabilities. You’ll want to look for something creamy and blendable. It should also be formulated without <a href="https://www.fhi.no/en/el/cosmetic-allergy/preservatives---undesirable-effects/#:~:text=Preservatives%20are%20a%20major%20cause,contact%20urticaria%20and%20skin%20irritation.">preservatives</a> or fragrances, which can irritate sensitive skin types. If you have dry or mature skin, look for a hydrating formula with added emollients like shea butter or jojoba oil. If you have oily skin, opt for an oil-free option instead. <h3>Tips for Using a Color Corrector</h3> Color correctors are a miracle product for many people, but they can be tricky to use if you don't know what you're doing. Here are some tips for using and making the most of color correctors: <ul> <li>When using a cream or liquid formula, it's easy to apply too much and end up with a mask-like effect – which nobody wants! Use just enough product so that it blends into your skin without leaving streaks or patches of residue behind.</li> <li>Don't apply the color corrector in broad strokes across your face. This will cause uneven coverage and may end up worsening the problem. Instead, apply it in thin layers and build until you get the coverage you want.</li> <li>Always apply primer before applying a color corrector to achieve more even coverage and improve the product's staying power.</li> <li>Try applying the color corrector only where needed. For example, if you have acne scars on your cheeks but no blemishes on your forehead, concentrate on just covering those areas instead of applying it all over your face like a mask.</li> <li>Don't be afraid to experiment with different shades. They're usually labeled "for redness" or "for dark spots," but they may work well on other types of problems as well. Just make sure not to use it excessively as it might clog your pores.</li> </ul></div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Can I use a color corrector without a foundation?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>It depends on what type of coverage you're looking for. If you just want to even out your skin tone lightly, then yes. But, if you have dark under-eye circles or blemishes or use a heavier amount of product, you'll probably need a foundation or concealer to cover them up completely.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Can I use my colored lipsticks as a color corrector?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>While some products can be used all over the face, most lipsticks contain thick waxes, dyes and other ingredients that don't play nicely with your skin. They can also be very drying and accentuate flakiness and fine lines/wrinkles on top of your makeup.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How do I blend my color corrector?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>To blend your color corrector, you can use a brush, a beauty blender, or your fingers. If you're using a brush, lightly dab the product onto your skin in small circles until it's blended into your skin. If you're using a beauty blender or your fingers, pat the product onto your skin and blend with light strokes.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What's the difference between a color corrector and a concealer?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Color correctors are designed specifically for correcting hyperpigmentation issues like dark circles, acne scars and redness by using a shade opposite on the color wheel to cancel them out. On the other hand, concealers are usually used to hide blemishes or dark circles under the eyes by using a color that matches or closely matches your natural skin tone.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Should I set my color correctors with powder after applying them?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>It depends on the formula of your color corrector. Some formulas are thickly-pigmented and require a setting with powder to ensure that they don’t crease throughout the day. Other formulas are much more lightweight, so you can apply them without using a powder afterward.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Should I use a primer before applying the color corrector?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, you should definitely use a primer before applying the color corrector. Primer will help to even out your skin tone and prep the skin, making it easier for you to apply the corrector without streaks or patches of color showing through.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Why is my color corrector looking patchy?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>This can be a problem when your skin is oily or dry, but there are ways to fix it. First of all, blot off excess oil with a tissue or blotting paper to help keep your color corrector in place and prevent it from looking patchy. You can also try applying setting powder on top of the color corrector to help it last longer. It’s also a good idea to apply a moisturizer and primer (don’t forget the SPF!) under your makeup for a smoother base. If you’re still experiencing a lack of coverage, try applying the color corrector differently with sponges, brushes, or even your fingers to find which works best.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Why does my color corrector smell weird?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Like many other makeup products, the most common reason for a smelly odor is that they have expired. Expiration dates on makeup products are there for a reason. They indicate that the product has lost its potency and effectiveness over time. If you’ve already opened and used the makeup, it can also mean it’s started to grow bacteria that could cause the skin to break out or get infected. Make sure you check your color correctors before each use, especially if they have been sitting around for more than six months.</p> </div> </div> </div>