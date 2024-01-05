Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Thanks to This Self-Tanning Water, My Pasty Winter Skin Has a Bronze Summer Glow

By
Sunscreen suntan lotion in spray bottle. Young woman in spraying tanning oil on her leg from bottle. Lady is massaging sunscreen lotion while sunbathing at beach. Female model during summer vacation.
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You may be participating in Dry January, but that doesn’t mean your skin has to! During the harsh, cold months, finding products to keep up with the dryness winter skin brings can be tough. We rely on moisturizers and serums to leave our skin plump and hydrated, however at this time of the year, they don’t stop our skin from looking any less pasty. This is why you need a solution that can hydrate the skin and brighten it up with a bronze summer glow. Allow me to introduce you to Isle of Paradise’s Self Tanning Water which provides a summer-like tan while quenching your complexion’s thirst!

For years, I’ve relied on this self tanner to help get me out of my winter slumps and provide a bronze glow to remind me that spring is right around the corner. However, with many self tanners, I often experience breakouts due to the DHA in the product which dries out the skin. Not with this one. Living up to the name, this self-tanning water is like a green juice for the skin, as it contains hydrating ingredients like grapefruit, chia seed and avocado oils. These three ingredients combined help to nourish the face, leaving my skin breakout-free days post application.

Before

selfie before using self tanner
Olivia Hanson
See it!

Get the Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

The self-tanning water comes in three shades: light, medium and dark, which all help to color-correct based on your skin tone. I chose the medium golden glow, which has a base shade of green to help counteract redness. I apply it to both my face and body about two to three hours before I go to bed, and I’m sure to do my skincare routine beforehand so the water sets evenly on the skin. I love that it has a spray applicator, which helps to more evenly apply it on the skin, but I also recommend using a tanning mitt for larger surface areas of the body and a blending brush for hands, feet and blending out areas which may seem uneven. After a good night’s sleep, I wake up with a gorgeous glow and have noticed no transfer on my bed sheets or that annoying post-self tan smell.

After

selfie after using self tanner
Olivia Hanson
See it!

Related: Even Out Your Skin Tone With the Best Color Corrector

The tan lasts for about four or five days (depending on how much you shower), and then gradually fades away — without leaving any streaking. Confirmed by one of the over 3,200 Amazon shoppers who’ve given the product a five-star review, one shopper said they love how the tan “fades really beautifully and does not give those lines of demarcation that is pretty telltale for sunless tan.”

Another shopper, who was prepping their skin for a tip to Greece, loved how travel-friendly the self tanner was, as the application is quick and painless. “I wanted something that I could quickly apply and then not worry about,” they said. “This one worked great for travel. The spray bottle makes it so easy to apply quickly and since it is a clear solution it goes on quickly and dries fast.”

Related: This Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizer Is Perfect for Lightweight Skincare Lovers

Kiss your winter blues goodbye and get ready for a flawless faux glow with Isle of Paradise’s Self Tanning Water. It rings in at $30 on Amazon, a great price, as I — and other Amazon shoppers — can confirm. “You don’t need much for it to go a long way,” so this bottle is built to last. Happy glowing!

See it: Get the Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out these other top rated self tanners on Amazon, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more finds!

Nail polish

Deal of the Day

Deal of the Day: Save Your Nails Forever With This Wildly Popular Product View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!