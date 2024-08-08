Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Late nights, hangovers, allergies — these are just a few of the times we wish there was a magic potion to take away those pesky under eye bags. Well, it may not be a potion, we found a concealer that’s got some sort of sorcery. According to users like this one, it makes their “dark circles disappear” — and it’s now 40% off on Amazon.

We don’t know what kind of witchcraft goes into the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer, but it sells a mind boggling one tube every minute, according to Circana. In fact, on just Amazon alone, it sold over 3,000 this last month, so we know it’s working its wizardry on all kinds of shoppers. The wizardry in question? It’s skin-improving abilities, able to cover up dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles, redness discoloration and more.

Get the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer (Originally $29) on sale for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Able to last through concerts, weddings or beach days, this concealer provides a full coverage for up to 24 hours. It has a smooth and creamy texture that helps smooth out wrinkles, without the creasing or cracking. It’s waterproof, color-correcting and even contains healthy skin ingredients like peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants. It also comes in 24 shades, made for every skin type and tone.

The concealer has bewitched the hearts of thousands of Amazon shoppers as well, now with over 6,500 five-star ratings.

One of those reviewers, who’s tried nearly “30 concealers in the last few years,” said that this one is their “favorite concealer to date.”

“It stays how and where I put it all day long and I’ve stopped needing color correction underneath,” they said. “It’s wild how thick it is, but it spreads very easily and the tiniest bit is all I need. I love how I’ve come to trust it, that when I check my face hours later I don’t need to touch this up at all.”

Sold on the “magical” powers of this concealer, as this shopper said? Get it now while you can still save a few dollars on it, now 40% off on Amazon.

See it: Get the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer (Originally $29) on sale for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

