Eyeshadow on the Go! This Superhero Shadow Stick Is Long-Wear and Waterproof

Sometimes, you don’t even realize you have a beauty problem until you find the solution. That’s what happened to me when I discovered the IT Cosmetics Superhero Shadow Sticks. These game-changing eyeshadow pencils provide creamy color on the go! I’ve never even thought about carrying an eyeshadow palette in my clutch on a night out — way too big and bulky! But this product conveniently fits in smaller spaces so you can take it with you for touch-ups.

The truth is, you technically don’t need to reapply this eyeshadow stick, because it provides up to 16-hour wear! The easy-to-use applicator glides on smoothly — no tugging, no creasing! You can create blendable and buildable pigment on your eyelids or even on your waterline as eyeliner. Multi-purpose magic! Read on to get more deets about this innovative beauty item!

Get the IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you’re not familiar with IT Cosmetics, the beauty brand makes some of my very favorite makeup products infused with anti-aging properties. Formulated with caffeine, collagen and a tri-peptide complex, this Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick brightens your eyes, giving you a youthful appearance instantly.

According to a consumer study, 90% of participants said that this shadow stick applies evenly and 85% reported that it visibly smooths eyelid texture. Available in 12 neutral shades in both matte and pearl finishes, this eyeshadow is perfect for everyday use. I recently brought the ivory color along with me for date night, reapplying midway through for some fresh shimmer. Pro tip: swipe this stick in the inner corner of your eye to really make your pupils pop!

Shoppers seem to think this shadow stick is smooth, long-lasting and buildable. “I love this eyeshadow stick,” one customer gushed. “It goes on very smooth and easy. It wears well and I love the color.” Another reviewer dubbed this product “my favorite eyeshadow. Easy to apply and long lasting!” And one shopper said, “I don’t usually go for shadow pencils but this one is very lightweight, long wearing, and no need for a sharpener. The shades are a bit subtle but have a great shimmer.”

Fact: This creamy eyeshadow stick enhances your eyes without adding excess color. The next time you’re out and about, you’ll be so glad you have the IT Cosmetics Superhero Eyeshadow Stick with you!

