If you have access to social media, theres a 95% chance you’ve heard of a little movie called Saltburn. The film, which was written and directed by Emerald Fennel, has become a cultural phenomenon this year, and if you haven’t watched it yet, you should immediately add it to your list. Beyond the more, um, memorable scenes that people have been harping about on TikTok and Instagram, there are plenty of reasons to watch Saltburn. In fact, two come to the top of my mind immediately: Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan.

The two leading men are Hollywood’s current It boys. I, for one, can’t get enough of them, and I simply couldn’t stop staring at their sharp jawlines for the entirety of the movie. I recently learned that their chiseled features weren’t entirely thanks to genetics either (although both actors are obviously naturally blessed). To really define their jaws to Greek god status, Saltburn’s makeup artist Siân Miller revealed to NewBeauty that she gave the boys facial massages with the Foreo Bear 2 microcurrent device (in addition to a slew of other popular products).

Microcurrent is a low-level electrical current designed to stimulate facial muscles and increase circulation (kind of like a workout). The barely-noticeable pulsations lift and carve out your facial features — like your jawline and cheekbones — so your face appears less puffy and more sculpted. Estheticians and dermatologists swear by it, and with FDA-cleared devices like the Foreo Bear 2, you can safely complete a treatment on yourself from the comfort of your home.

Foreo was one of the pioneers behind bringing microcurrent to the masses, and the Foreo Bear 2 is a powerful pocket-sized tool — all it takes is a five minute session to see results! It’s programmed with four different types of microcurrent (advanced, lifting, tapping and sculpting) to help you target specific areas of concern. I own and regularly use the device and can attest to the benefits. Each morning, I glide the gadget along my face and follow the in-app tutorials to minimize water retention in my face and carve out my features. As someone who has never had defined features, this tool has made me feel like a super model (Who knew I had cheekbones?! I didn’t!)

It’s worth noting that consistency is key to see your desired results, so try to carve out (see what I did there?) five to 10 minutes each day to reap the benefits. You can even turn using this into a fun couples activity to help your man look more like Keoghan and Elordi. A gal can dream!

The Foreo Bear 2 is definitely an investment, but 100% worth it in my book. And if you need any more convincing that this tool is a must-have, take a good hard look at Elordi and Keoghan one more time. Yep, time to add to cart (especially while it’s discounted)!

