Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With January comes colder weather. It’s a lazier month of the year for many people, as the frigid air and falling snow often keep us inside. It can take some convincing to get dressed in real clothes — especially when they’re not suited for the season.

We’ve found the most effective way to encourage yourself to make winter plans is to have the right clothes for them. Pieces that get you excited and boost both your confidence and comfort. We’ve picked out pieces for all of our favorite January occasions below — and even added a few for those lazy days in. Let’s shop!

Fun in the Snow

Whether you’re making snow angels, skiing or sledding, these picks will keep you warm and dry!

1. Our Absolute Favorite! An effective winter coat for under $50? Yep! Check out this Camel Crown ski jacket!

2. Cloud-Like Comfort! These puffy Sorel boots are waterproof, super warm and amazingly cute. They’re on sale right at Zappos too!

3. Going All In! If you plan on spending a long time outside, digging through the snow and participating in snowball fights, you’re going to need one of these Aoysky insulated snow bibs!

Going Ice Skating

Whether you’re going indoors or outdoors, ice skating is one of the most fun winter activities. Let’s dress you up for your next skate!

4. Our Absolute Favorite! You want to stay warm for ice skating, but you also want to avoid long sweatpants. These fleece-lined Baleaf leggings will do the trick!

5. Zip It! If you’re at an indoor rink and want to ditch your puffer coat, make sure you’re wearing something like this half-zip sweatshirt from Express!

6. Go Figure! Evoke the grace of a pro figure skater with this fluttery Afibi skirt. Available in tons of different colors and patterns!

7. Warming Up! If you’re avoiding skating for fear of being too chilly, a pair of leg warmers can make all the difference. You get two pairs in this Cosmos pack!

Hitting Up the Coffee Shop

A change of scenery can make your day — as can a beautiful latte or steaming cup of hot cocoa. Grab your laptop (or a friend) and head to your favorite local coffee shop in these clothes!

8. Our Absolute Favorite! You’ll look like the queen of winter in this Anrabess turtleneck dress — even if you secretly hate the season!

9. Sweater Weather! Cardigans and coffee shops simply go together. You’ll look so cute in this chunky pocket cardigan from Banana Republic Factory with a mug in hand!

10. Best Bottoms! These lululemon joggers are very versatile. For the coffee shop, we’d wear them with a long-sleeve tee and booties, or maybe a pullover sweatshirt and sneakers!

Hosting a Dinner Party

Too cold to go out? Invite people over! Make some stew, soup or chili in your slow cooker and give your friends an excuse to dress up a little!

11. Our Absolute Favorite! We love this Prettygarden jumpsuit because it’s so, so pretty but also lets you move around with ease as you serve your guests!

12. Beautifully Breezy! If you tend to get warm while cooking and hosting, opt for something like this WeWoreWhat midi dress from Revolve!

13. Shining, Shimmering, Splendid! Setting a dress code to help create a memorable night? You’ll stand out in this Gtmrinjn sequin dress!

Cozy Days at Home

Sometimes, a recharge day at home is just what the doctor ordered. That doesn’t mean you can’t feel cute! Shop some of the softest (yet still stylish) finds in our shopping carts!

14. Our Absolute Favorite! This number one bestselling Anrabess loungewear set consists of a half-zip sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Over 20 color options!

15. Short Notice! When you’re inside with the fireplace or heat on blast, why not swap your pants for a pair of these ribbed shorts from Abercrombie & Fitch?

16. Give ’em the Slip! Slippers are essential for January! Go for a fuzzy pair with tons of ratings, like these FamilyFairy slippers!

17. Last but Not Least! If you didn’t get a cozy new robe for the holidays, now is the chance to treat yourself to this fleece NY Threads hooded robe!

