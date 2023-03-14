Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

These days, you can monitor your sleep patterns and other health statistics in so many ways — staying on track of your body has never been more accessible! There are apps automatically built into smartphones or smartwatches which can provide you vital information with incredible accuracy. But let’s face it: No health tracker has ever been as adorable or discreet as the Oura Ring!

Just one year ago, we hadn’t heard a ton about this little device, but then we found out some powerhouse celebs were huge fans — so naturally, we had to learn more. Prince Harry, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow have all reportedly worn this incognito device to track their sleep habits, among other health-related stats. With that roster of A-listers, it’s only fair to assume this is the best of the best, so read on to find out what it can do for you.

Just looking at this ring feels like you’re witnessing a major technological feat. How it manages to stealthily hide an impressive amount of bells and whistles to accurately track an array of statistics is beyond Us, with one of the most important being your sleep patterns. You receive a personalized Sleep Score every morning which tells you how well you rested at night in incredible detail. It will give you your overall score, but it will also provide recommendations on how you can get better sleep (such as when to start winding down for the evening). All of this info gets sent directly to an app on your phone, along with your daily level of activity and so much more.

(Editor’s note: I’m a huge fan of my Oura ring, but there is a learning curve. You may find yourself frustrated with your results — for example, the “Readiness” score may throw you off at first. Sometimes, I’ll get a solid night’s sleep, and wake up to a low Readiness score which says I need to find time to relax during the day and take it easy with exercise. This is due to a myriad of factors — including if I ate after a certain hour or had a glass of wine the night prior. Ultimately, you need to look at the data over a longer range of time and not be alarmed based on your first few nights! Also, it can become incredibly addicting to monitor everything it tracks — such as your heart rate, which fluctuates by the minute and can be seen in real time.)

Because this ring feels so comfortable, you can keep it on while you sleep without any awkward bulging. Speaking of the ring design, that’s another element which makes this tracker different from all of the other options on the market! It looks like any other minimalist stacking ring and is available in a smooth metal design or a geometric option. On top of that, you also get a handful of different metal choices, including gold, silver and rose gold. No fitness tracker has ever looked this chic, and that’s a fact!

