Get Jennifer Aniston’s Straight-Leg Jeans Look For $32

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to putting together simple outfits, jeans are a constant that will help you look refined and sophisticated. Whether you’re running errands or hanging out with the girls, the right pair of jeans can help you do it all! Jennifer Aniston, known for starring in Friends, has an elegant fashion aesthetic. One of her past looks gives all the rich mom-style vibes, and we’re obsessed!

Related: The 18 Best Jeans to Flatter Your Curves — All on Amazon Finding jeans for curvy women is a continuous challenge. It involves trial and error, regardless of your size or body type. But fear not; we’re here to guide you. Choose a pair that suits you personally, no matter the style or design of the denim. We’ve handpicked the perfect pairs of jeans to fit your […]

A couple of years ago, Aniston was spotted wearing a neutral, chic pair of straight-leg jeans that are on par with the current fashion aesthetics of Gen Zers and Millennials alike. We found a pair from Levi’s that we’re sure you’ll love — and they’re just $32 now!

These Levi’s ribcage straight-ankle jeans are a simple, easy pair of jeans that will coordinate well with everything already in your closet — seriously! They feature an 85.5% cotton, 13.5% polyester and 1% elastane material composition for a sturdy, comfy and breathable option that works for any season. Further, they have an ankle cut that helps them work with flats, sneakers, booties and every other footwear style in between.

Get the Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans for $32 (was $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 25, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these jeans, you could pair them with a slouchy sweater, a trench coat and cute booties for a minimal, warm look that will help you have an effortless look. Also, you could rock them with sneakers and a sleek T-shirt with a cardigan for a laid-back vibe that works for any occasion. Further, they come in 15 washes and have a 24 to 32 size range.

While reviewing and raving over these jeans, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “They’re super flattering and cute! They have a great length to wear with tennis shoes but very comfortable and good quality.”

One more reviewer said, “I love these jeans. I’ve been wearing Levi’s exclusively since 2020, and this is probably my 15th pair. I’ve never bought them from Amazon, but these are the real deal. They fit nicely and have a slight stretch.”

Furthermore, having a sleek pair of jeans that feel vintage but modern is a necessity for any fashionista. So, if you need a new pair, this Jennifer Aniston-approved straight-leg silhouette could become your new favorite!

See it: Get the Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans for $32 (was $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 25, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Levi’s here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: 17 of the Best Body-Slimming Jeans on Amazon — Starting at $16 For most of Us, there’s nothing that boosts our mood quite like the perfect-fitting pair of jeans. The only thing that could make it better is when they make us look a little extra slender. That’s why we rounded up the 17 best body-slimming jeans we could find — and they all come with the […]