Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jennifer Garner will go down in history as one of the most down-to-earth celebrities. The woman has such a joyful disposition, and I can’t help but smile every time she comes across my Instagram feed. It doesn’t matter what she’s doing — whether she’s filming one of her Pretend Cooking Shows or simply catching us up on her life — I have to stop and watch!

Related: You’ll Turn Heads When You Hit the Beach in This Daring Red One-Piece Looking for swimsuit that’ll get everyone’s attention this summer? You don’t have to get a bikini. Not when there’s a one-piece that looks this good! Ditch the bikini this season and grab this hot red number that’ll be dropping jaws wherever you go. The Charmo Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit is just $37 at Amazon, and […]

In one of Garner’s recent Instagram reels, she gave viewers an inside look at her daily routine with Virtue Labs. Although she spent most of the video plugging the haircare line — which is absolute fire, by the way — I was immediately drawn to the striking red bathing suit she was wearing. The actress may be 25 years my senior, but I fell completely in love with the suit and knew I needed to find one for myself.

While Garner didn’t disclose where her suit was from, I put my sleuthing skills on overdrive and found a near identical option on Amazon for under $40! Talk about a score!

Get the Holipick One-Shoulder Swimsuit for $36 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

This affordable Holipick suit features all of the details of Garner’s gorgeous design, from the flattering one-shoulder cut to the crimson hue. Beyond the suit’s aesthetic, I adore that it was built to help you feel your best. This one-piece acts like shapewear to smooth out your midsection and enhance your curves so you can strut out on the beach with a confidence level to match Garner’s. Plus, compared to so many swimsuits that are incredibly revealing in the back, this one offers full booty coverage (which feels like a rarity nowadays).

If red doesn’t suit your fancy, the suit also comes in 25 options ranging from classic black, to vertical stripes and a Barbie pink. However, you’ll probably be pleasantly surprised at how incredible you feel in red. (The color is known to boost confidence!)

Shoppers of all ages rave about the suit, with many mentioning that the design helped them feel good about their post-baby bodies. “I recently had my second baby and needed a bathing suit that made me feel comfortable in my postpartum body, especially with the warm weather in my city. I was impressed by the quality and comfort of this swimsuit,” one reviewer writes. “It has a classy style with just the right amount of tummy control, making me feel tucked in without any discomfort. I’ll be wearing this all summer and probably even after I return to my pre-baby weight. Highly recommend for new moms seeking both style and comfort or any woman wanting a bit of support in the midsection!”

I’ll be referring to any bright red swimsuit as the Garner signature from now on — forget Baywatch! You’ll look just as good as Garner this summer when you lounge around in the Holipick One Shoulder Swimsuit!

Get the Holipick One-Shoulder Swimsuit for $36 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more swimwear from Holipick here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: The Most Fashionable Swimsuits of Summer Are up to 53% Off at Walmart Swimsuit shopping can be so annoying because most of the time the trends don’t flatter every body type. That’s not the case with this year’s fashions! There are so many options for everyone, and at Walmart, a ton of them are on sale! You’ll strut into any beach club or pool day feeling your best […]