Being a Real Housewives of New York star, PR guru and busy mom of two, Jessel Taank occasionally has to find quick and easy ways to hold her girls together without a bra.

In an interview with The Strategist on the things she “can’t live without,” Taank said she first started relying on the NOOD Game Changer Lift & Shape Bra to keep her boobs lifted after having kids.

“When you have kids, gravity takes over and everything falls to the ground,” Tank said. “But I swear to God, these adhesive bras pull you up and give you almost like a breast lift.”

Get the NOOD Game Changer Lift & Shape Bra for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

With all of the events she attends as a Bravolebrity and public relations business owner, we can bet Taank always has to look polished and pulled together. Days like these can require dressier outfits that have features like deep V-necklines, backless silhouettes or strapless designs that simply can’t be worn with a regular bra. And while most people rely on strapless bras to keep the girls in check, Taank is here to suggest the NOOD Game Changer Lift & Shape Bra as a “great alternative.”

“There have been times where those have fallen to my waist and my boobs are completely commando,” Taank said. “It’s not a good look. This stays, it’s seamless, backless, and no one can tell if you’re wearing one.”

Hence its name, the lift and shape bra is a backless and strapless garment that helps lift, shape and provide support for the tatas. It consists of two sticky applicators for each breast and comes in four different sizes to ensure they will fit chests of all sizes, as well as four different shades to suit various skin tones. The applicators are made of a breathable and sustainable hemp fabric that’s both sweatproof and waterproof, so you can be sure they won’t slip!

Ready for more braless days? Take Taank’s advice and give the NOOD Game Changer Lift & Shape Bra a try! It comes in a pack of four one-time-use pairs for $49 and can be shopped both on Revolve and Nordstrom too!

See it: NOOD Game Changer Lift & Shape Bra for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

