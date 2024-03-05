Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In an endless stream of products produced by the world-famous family, it’s somewhat rare to see a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan using something that doesn’t have their name attached to it. After all, there are plenty of popular picks to choose from! That said, Kylie Jenner just revealed the blurring foundation stick she uses as a bronzer. And since it’s not from her Kylie Cosmetics brand, we were even more intrigued to see what the hype is all about!

In a recent makeup tutorial, Jenner shared with her massive TikTok following of 5.5 million how she nails a “bronzy glowy glam” look. And while, yes, most of the products were from Kylie Cosmetics, we couldn’t help but single out one that wasn’t. Jenner selected the Nudestix Nudies Tinted Blur Foundation Stick in a deep shade as the primary bronzer and contour in her look!

While most foundations are usually just foundations, the Nudestix Nudies Tinted Blur Foundation Stick is truly a multitasker, as the 26-year-old demonstrates. It acts as both a makeup stick and skincare savior thanks to its five-in-one formula. It includes light-reflecting minerals, which create a soft-focus matte finish — one of the reasons we assume Jenner loves it. But it’s also good for the complexion and simultaneously blurs blemishes, pore, fine lines and discoloration, hydrates with nourishing vitamin E and improves skin tone and texture with green tea.

The formula, mixed with the stick packaging, allows you both cover the face entirely or simply target certain areas you want to cover. If you’re interested in doing it the Jenner way, dab the product onto a bronzing brush first before applying it to the face. Using Kardshaian makeup artist Mary Phillips’ underpainting technique, Jenner applied the bronzer to her forehead, cheekbones, eyelids and to the sides of her nose prior to adding any foundation — creating a naturally sun-kissed look.

Jenner used a deep, tan shade of the foundation stick to create her bronzy look, but it comes in 11 other hues as well. You can snag it in your natural skin color to use as a foundation, a deeper shade to use as a bronzer or contour or even a lighter shade to use like a concealer.

Ready to recreate Jenner’s natural, bronzy glowy glam? You can find the Nudestix Nudies Tinted Blur Foundation Stick for just $32 on Amazon!

See it: Nudestix Nudies Tinted Blur Foundation Stick for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

