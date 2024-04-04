Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jessica Alba does a lot of things, but did you know she plays golf, too? Back in 2014, she even participated in the Mission Hills World Celebrity Pro-Am tournament with fellow golf-loving celebs like Nicole Kidman and Chris Evans. The more you know!

A few days ago, Jessica was spotted celebrating #springbreak on the Hawaii green with husband Cash Warren. One look at a photo and anyone would agree — she totally rocked the sporty look. She wore a two-piece floral outfit, a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, leather golf gloves (of course) and a light spring sweater.

We’re hung up on the sweater…in a good way. It’s the perfect thickness, style and length for layering and spring fashion. We found one that looks nearly identical — it’s a hole-in-one! The chunky knit sweater comes in beige, khaki and light blue, all with the same style. It’s made of a stretchy and lightweight material that’s perfect for transitional spring weather.

A ribbed neckline and ribbed fabric at the ends of the sleeves give this sweater a trendy flair while giving the sweater some shape. The loose, slouchy fit is flattering when half-tucked into jeans, dress pants or flowy lounge pants, but you can also leave it untucked for a layered look like Jessica’s!

The top pairs well with pants, skirts or shorts, so feel free to adjust based on the occasion. Speaking of which, this sweater is suitable for almost any occasion, whether it be casual or dressy. You can even wear it to the office with dress pants and a pair of heels — you’re golden!

If you’re headed out for a day on the town (or a day on the course), try wearing this sweater with sneakers, a pair of comfortable pants and a dainty necklace; for an Urban Outfitters vibe, a skirt and sandals are all you need. And if ultra-casual is on your agenda, just wear it with sweatpants! You’ll be wearing this sweater all year long.

So if you’re ready to match with Jessica, grab one of these sweaters stat! One size fits all.

Get the Dcvmvmn Knitted Soft Pullover Sweater for $40 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

