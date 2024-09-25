Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Women’s suits have gone through quite a transformation over the past few decades. The power suit first gained popularity in the 1980s, when tailored blazers and structured skirts signaled that someone meant business. Fast forward 40+ years and suits are still as popular as ever — although, in general, they’re much more relaxed. These days, some of the hottest styles include a tailored vest (rather than a jacket) and wide-legged pants. Women aren’t just reserving these suit vest sets for the office — the same design works for a variety of occasions and even celebrities like Jessica Alba are wearing them on the red carpet.

Related: Need a New Blazer? Try Kate Winslet's Style for $29 on Amazon Kate Winslet just broke a fashion rule and she did it in style! The Lee actress showed Us that it’s okay to wear white after Labor Day — especially when it’s in the form of a blazer. The Academy Award winning actress was recently spotted at the History Channel’s HISTORYTalks event in Los Angeles, California. […]

Earlier this month, the actress stepped out in a three-piece suit vest set for the premiere of Exhibiting Forgiveness in Los Angeles. The pinstriped navy design was subtle yet powerful and Alba’s accessories — which included white pointed-toe stilettos, a burgundy bag and chunky gold jewelry — tied the entire look together, giving the power suit a trendy 2024 update.

It’s no secret that a suit like this can run you hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Luckily, Amazon has come to the rescue with a set that’s strikingly similar to Alba’s (minus the jacket) which you can get for under $50 while on sale!

Get the Cicy Bell Women’s Suit Vest Set for $46 (Originally $59) at Amazon!

The Cicy Bell Suit Vest Set combines a slew of stylish details with expert tailoring and soft, breathable fabric, creating a design that transcends the seasons. While it’s true that these sets are incredibly ‘in’ right now, this is one you’ll be able to wear for years to come, pairing the pieces together or wearing them separately depending on your needs.

I love that the set combines contrasting proportions, adding some interest and making it slightly elongating. The vest, for example, has a cropped silhouette that’s more form-fitting while the oversized, wide-legged pants balance things out and offer plenty of room (and an elastic waistband!) to keep you comfortable throughout long work days. . . or marathon brunches.

Related: 17 Loose Fall Pants That are More Flattering Than Form-Fitting Styles This fall, skinny jeans are (still) out and baggier styles are in! And thank goodness, because looser styles were always more comfortable and flattering anyways. Need to add a few more to your closet? Us too! That’s why we rounded up these 17 loose fall pants that are more flattering than form-fitting styles — and […]

Since the set is made from 100% cotton, it’s airy and breathable, meaning it’s a wonderful option for warmer months. That said, simply layering a jacket over it will allow you to rock it throughout the chilly fall months, too. Shoppers note that they appreciate the lighter material because it enhances comfort and prevents them from overheating on their commute to work.

While you’re not able to select a separate top and bottom size, a few reviewers have mentioned that the fit of this set is pretty standard and solid. “I’ve always scrolled past 2-piece sets since they seem impossible to truly fit — I’m typically a little smaller in tops than bottoms,” one customer explains. “On a whim I bought this before a work conference. It was amazing! The light material is so flattering, and the elastic waist was a nice touch for a 10+ hour day. The V-neck is not too deep for professional environments. Overall, I got so many compliments. I feel like vests are trending and this set could be my whole personality now!”

If you’re worried it’s too late to hop on this trend, it’s not — suit vest sets were spotted on the spring 2025 runways and I have a feeling they will continue ruling fashion for at least a few more seasons. Get the Cicy Bell Women’s Suit Vest Set today!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 16 Fall Skirts To Welcome Autumn in Style When it comes to seasonal style, there’s something special about seeing our favorite celebs and influencers rocking skirts during the fall. Whether you’re fresh off of a heatwave like those of Us on the West Coast or are enjoying cool, sunny days in NYC or DC, there’s a chic fall skirt for you to rock […]