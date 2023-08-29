Jessica Biel Is Shacket Chic for Date Night in NYC — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jessica Biel was the epitome of sophistication as she stepped out for a date night with husband Justin Timberlake. The duo were photographed in NYC on Saturday, August 26, and while Timberlake wore a brown button-up with black pants, Biel lightened things up in shades of white and cream.

The 7th Heaven actress wore a sleeveless top and midi skirt, draping an ivory shacket cardigan over her shoulders. She completed the look with gold heels, her perfectly “bronde” hair flowing in gentle waves. But let’s focus on that shirt jacket for a second — as we’ve found a similar piece you’re going to want to check out!

Get the Unionbay Crinkle Gauze Button Front Shirt Jacket for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Unionbay piece features both pockets and contrasting buttons like Biel’s, helping you channel her look for under $30. It’s made of a lightweight cotton too, making it an amazing layer you can rock without worrying about overheating. It comes in five other gorgeous colors as well!

Whether you wear this shacket for date night in the city or simply with a pair of jeans and sneakers, it’s going to quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. Want to see other similar styles with different fabrics and features? We’ve got you. Shop below!

