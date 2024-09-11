Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Want to know one thing about celebrities? They’re just like us. Any time I watch a “what’s in my bag” or “get ready with me video” I have a full sense of camaraderie with the stars. I just love learning that they use the same exact products I swear by every day — especially if its lip balms or easy beauty products. Just take Jessica Chastain, for example. Her and I have much more in common than a head of fiery red hair. The actress happens to love my all time favorite lip balm — the Fresh Lip Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm — and carries it with her everywhere!

In a recent beauty secrets video for Vogue, Chastain rants about how she has super dry skin, which extends to her lips. “Part of that is my genetics, part of it is my fault because I don’t drink enough water,” she says. “If everyone drinks water, good for you. I try my best but it’s not as easy as drinking other things.” To replenish her lips’ moisture, she relies on the mango flavored Fresh Lip Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm.

Get the Fresh Lip Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm for $21 at Nordstrom!

“I want to hydrate my skin because I don’t drink enough water, and I need to,” she explains as she applies the buttery Fresh formula to her lips. “I am a lip balm kinda gal. Love it, love it, love it. I always have it in my purse. This and sunscreen. Those are the only two things I always have in my purse.” (FYI, the sunscreen she always has on hand is the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen.)

Now, I’ve tried many a lip balm over the years, but I understand why this on from Fresh is Chastain’s holy grail. It’s also mine, my mom’s, my sister’s, my dad’s…pretty much my whole family’s all-time favorite lip balm. Compared to other formulas that can leave behind a weird film, this nourishing formula melts into lips on contact, coating your pout in a cushiony veil of hydration that lasts for 24 hours. A unique and rich combo of sugar, apricot kernel oil, vitamin E and grapeseed oil create a powerful hydration cocktail that quickly makes lips feel soft, smooth, and oh so kissable.

While Chastain’s favorite flavor is mango, there are a few other options to choose from if you’re not a tropical fruit lover. The lip balm also comes in coconut, watermelon and caramel, so everyone can find a flavor that speaks to them.

With the dry winter months slowly approaching, now’s the perfect time to stock up on this hydrating lip balm to keep dehydrated, cracked lips at bay. Start protecting your pout year round by purchasing this celeb-loved lip balm today!

Get the Fresh Lip Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm for $21 at Nordstrom!

