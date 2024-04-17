Romp Through Spring in This Adorable $15 Skort

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Skirts are super fun to wear, and they go with anything. But a skort is even more versatile, and you don’t have to worry about showing anything you don’t want to on a windy day. We can all agree that’s good, right? But a good skort is sometimes hard to find, or at least one that doesn’t give your secret that it’s a pair of shorts in disguise away. With that in mind, you’re going to want to check out the one that we’re highlighting here today.

It’s time for another Walmart gem, and this time we’ve got the Jessica Simpson Pleated Skort, which is just $22! This fabulous skort comes in two prints: Skylit Watch and Trailing Ivy – Hazel, for a look that works great with your favorite solid basics. It’s a fun look that you’ll love rocking all spring long, especially since this is a skort that shows off your legs super nicely.

The elastic waistband stretches with you as you move to keep you comfortable, and there are four gusset panels in the back with shirring at the waist. It’s also available in both regular and plus sizes, so everyone can find a fit. Most importantly, however, you wouldn’t know that it’s a skort without looking up closely. It looks just like a fun pleated skirt, and sometimes that’s exactly what we want and need out of a skort, right?

You really can’t go wrong with this fun little “transformer” of a skirt, and it’ll keep you nice and covered up when the breeze starts flowing. You can flounce through the rest of spring and wear this skort into summer with its fun, youthful cut and adaptable hues it comes in. Plus, at just $22, there’s no reason to not buy! Grab your own before they all sell out.

