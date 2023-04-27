Cover Blemishes on the Go With This Easy-Blend Stick Concealer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Waking up and seeing a new blemish forming on your face is always the worst. It makes us feel bad enough even when we don’t have plans for the day — but what if we have a big event on the agenda? We want to be photo-ready and feel our most confident!

This is, of course, where concealer comes in. Many concealers, however, don’t do a proper job of providing coverage and properly blurring the skin. They also probably aren’t going to last all day and all night. It’s best to have something you can easily take and use on the go, even without brushes or sponges at the ready. Ready to see our pick?

Get the Jillian Dempsey Spot Stick Concealer for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

This stick concealer is ready to cover pimples, redness, broken capillaries, sun spots, under-eye circles and other imperfections at a moment’s notice. It comes in 13 shades, and it has wonderful matte coverage so it stays put for long periods of time on even super oily skin!

This concealer doesn’t even stop at perfecting the appearance our complexion though. It’s made with hand-selected organic and natural ingredients, diving deeper to support skin from the inside and out. You’ll find nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and sunflower seed wax in the formula. What you won’t find are parabens, sulfates, phthalates, petrochemicals, GMOs or synthetic fragrances and dyes. This product is also cruelty-free!

One thing we love about this stick concealer is that it’s very quick and easy to use. Brand founder and celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey herself says to swivel the product directly onto your blemish or use a clean finger directly on the stick, blending the formula over targeted areas using a tap-like motion. Easy breezy!

This will help the formula melt into skin, becoming virtually undetectable. All that’s left behind will be the appearance of a naturally clear, bright complexion!

