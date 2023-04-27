Channel Blake Lively’s Beautiful Style With This Floral Dress From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

More florals, please! We can never resist a good floral print, but we’re especially zoning in on the style for spring and summer. Luckily, we have some fabulous inspiration this year as well, as Blake Lively recently made her triumphant return to the red carpet!

It’s no rare occasion for Us to be inspired by the Gossip Girl star. That being said, we usually don’t have access to the same exact clothing we see her photographed in. Sometimes it’s too expensive — sometimes it’s not even available to buy at all. But that’s okay, because we found a gorgeous dress that beautifully channels her most recent memorable look!

Get the BerryGo Smocked Bodycon Off-Shoulder Mermaid Midi Dress for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Lively attended Barnard College’s Annual Gala on Monday, April 24, in New York City, marking her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds in February. She wore a Fall 2023 Carolina Herrera dress, featuring a multicolor floral print all over a white backdrop, plus a chic off-the-shoulder silhouette. She topped off the look with a bright neon coat and fuchsia pumps!

Now, Lively’s dress isn’t currently available — but that’s okay, because this BerryGo dress is, and for a very fair price. It’s on Prime too, and it has great reviews! It’s made of 100% cotton and also has an off-the-shoulder fit, featuring adorable puff sleeves. We love that it has a figure-hugging fit but is smocked throughout for stretch and comfort. Plus, it adds in a ruffle hem just below the knee for a midi mermaid silhouette! So perfect!

Get the BerryGo Smocked Bodycon Off-Shoulder Mermaid Midi Dress for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

This dress is actually available in 23 colorways, though we highly recommend checking out the A2 Floral Pink option, which most closely resembles Lively’s dress. There are other beautiful florals to check out too, plus solid shades!

This pull-on dress is a beauty for date nights, rooftop bars, breezy brunches and more. Spring and summer will naturally present many occasions for wearing it — so make sure it’s hanging ready in your closet for when the next opportunity comes around!

Get the BerryGo Smocked Bodycon Off-Shoulder Mermaid Midi Dress for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from BerryGo here and explore other dresses at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!