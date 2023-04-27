Gear Up for Summer With the Face Sunscreen Countless Celebs Adore

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The best (and easiest) thing you can do to help your skin appear youthful and wrinkle-free is using sunscreen daily. But if we’re being honest, sometimes we miss the mark when it comes to this essential skincare step in the colder months of the year. But with the summer on the horizon, we have to make wearing sunscreen every day a priority.

And there’s no better option than this bestseller from EltaMD! It’s beloved by major celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, plus over 36,000 reviewers on Amazon — clearly, this sunscreen is one to add to your regimen as soon as possible.

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 46 for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

This sunscreen is special for a slew of reasons. It’s incredibly lightweight, oil-free and ideal for all skin types — literally, every single one! In fact, Bieber has mentioned that this specific sunscreen is the only one which doesn’t make her break out — which is certainly valuable information as we head into the summer months. The weather’s going to get hotter and stickier, which can lead to more potential breakouts due to sweat. Basically, having a sunscreen which doesn’t make that possibility more likely is key. We want to keep our skin clear and protected from harmful UV rays, after all!

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 46 for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are also seriously praising this elixir for its gentle impact on sensitive and acne-prone skin. They claim it’s the absolute best sunscreen for these two specific skin types, and based on endless feedback from around the globe, this may be the case! You can use this as your daily moisturizer, or if you have a product you already love, use it on top as the last step in your skincare regimen before stepping outside. It’s light enough so it won’t weigh you down or clog pores. And while it may be a bit pricy for a sunscreen, reviewers swear it’s totally worth it and confirm that your complexion will thank you!

See it: Get the EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 46 for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from EltaMD and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!