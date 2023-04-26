1 Minute to Silky Hair! Fight Frizz Fast With This Professional Treatment

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now entering: Frizz Season! It’s what we like to call that impossibly humid time of year better known as summer. We know our hair is about to lose its mind, and in the past, we’ve just accepted it. We tied it in a ponytail or put on a baseball cap and just waited for it all to be over.

But we’re sure everyone has occasions where they want to wear their hair down in the summer. We all want that silky-smooth, glass-like shine and feathery swish. Even when we put our hair up, the frizz and flyaways still pop up. So let’s take care of them! How does just one minute of your time sound in exchange for the hair of your dreams?

Get the Color Wow One Minute Transformation Styling Cream for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Now, when we say one minute, we mean it. This is not a conditioner or hair mask you put on in the shower and let sit for one minute before rinsing, drying and styling. You actually apply this treatment to dry hair, making it the fastest shortcut to a blowout look.

Simply work a coin-size amount throughout your hair, brushing through with a flat brush. Done! If you want some volume, take an extra 15 seconds to blow out your hair with a round brush. In general, however, this treatment lets you skip the damaging hot tools!

This non-greasy hair treatment is made with avocado oil and omega 3s to hydrate and nourish hair, meaning it’s not just a surface-level fix. But what can you expect overall?

This One Minute Transformation cream may add moisture to dehydrated hair, leaving a glossy, silken shine. Of course, it also claims to tame, smooth and depuff frizzy, “swollen” hair while even eliminating static. It’s made to “instantly banish bedhead” too, so you can use it first thing in the morning. It will come in handy throughout the day too if it’s super humid out or if your clothing is creating static.

And if you do end up pulling your hair up at some point because of the heat, this styling cream will help you wear it down again. It actually claims to erase dents from clips and hair ties! No more having to wash your hair to get rid of them! Is there anything it can’t do?

