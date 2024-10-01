Julie Bowen’s Top 7 Busy Mom Product Hacks — Starting at $7

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As an actress, mom of three teenage boys and entrepreneur, it’s safe to say that Julie Bowen has got her plate full. She’s now got the busy, working mom hacks down to a science — and now she’s sharing them with Us. Keep scrolling to shop 7 of her on-the-go mom product picks — starting at just $7.

In an interview with Us, the Modern Family star joked that though she and her character Claire Dunphy are similar in some ways, such as enjoying folding laundry and organizing, they also differ. One of those places is in the kitchen. Dunphy was a big cook and Bowen . . . well not so much. That’s why she leans on IHOP as one of her busy mom hacks.

“It’s quick and easy places that make everybody happy, are my hero,” Bowen said. “And IHOP has become one of them.”

She partnered with the national chain on their latest launch, the House Faves menu, which has dinner combos that start at just $6! Perfect for all time-pressed moms, it includes several healthy and fulfilling meals for the whole family such as a ham and cheese omelette, a french toast breakfast, a house house scramble with hash brown and more.

The House Faves menu will be available from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM on weekdays, which Bowen said is “a savior when you’re driving to soccer practice and coming home at 9:00 PM.”

“You’re like, ‘I can’t make food at that hour. I don’t want something disgusting. My kids will eat a thousand burgers, yes. But just a breakfast burrito at 10:00 PM? Sure. Why not? Absolutely. It beats the hell out of cooking and it makes everybody happy.”

Bowen’s love for a good deal extends beyond just IHOP though, it extends to Amazon and Trader Joe’s too. In the beauty department, Bowen reaches for both the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen and the “Trader Joe’s knockoff,” because to keep her young-looking skin protected.

“​​I’ve got kids, you have to buy four of everything,” she said. “I can’t buy one bottle of sunscreen and hope that I still have it in a month. Everything goes away . . . And I have to say the Trader Joe’s one, it crushes.”

Another skincare product that Bowen couldn’t stop raving about is the Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream, another drugstore find and Amazon best-seller that comes in at just $16. She found out about it through her makeup artist and said that it’s “so good” and is “better than anything.”

She doesn’t always have time to go get manicures, so she’ll opt for the KISS Bare But Better Press-On Nails in shade “no more naps” instead. But one thing she can always make a little time for is some red light therapy. She uses the Qure LED Skin Care Face Mask to keep her skin looking as young and healthy as it did, back in 1996 when she was Virginia Venit in Happy Gilmore. It also doesn’t hurt that she can mutlitask while using it. Another time-saver!

Ready to see more? Shop the rest of Julie Bowen’s busy mom product hacks below that you can quickly grab on your phone while sitting at IHOP with the fam. Happy shopping!

Julie Bowen’s Top 7 Busy Mom Product Hacks — Starting at $7

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen

Bowen is just one of the many celebrities who love the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen. She joins other busy celeb moms like Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Beiber who also use it to keep their skin protected. It has an SPF of 40, a burring and mattifying effect and a scentless and oil-free formula.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream

Bowen said she has the Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream in her bag “bag at all times” while traveling. She uses it “all over,” “hands, face, body, everything,” so that she doesn’t dry out. The thick and moisture-rich body cream is also a favorite of Amazon shoppers as well, with over 10,000 bought just within the last month.

Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen

Bowen called the Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen “magical” and Amazon shoppers seem to think so too. Not only have over 900 been bought in the last month, it also has hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers as well. It has an invisible formula that goes great under makeup, an SPF of 40 for protection and comes in at just $19 on Amazon.

KISS Bare But Better Press-On Nails

She also said she’s “obsessed” with the KISS Bare But Better Press-On Nails. Funny enough, her favorite is the “no more naps” shade, which she said are “kind of sheer, look really low key and they’re short.”

Qure LED Skin Care Face Mask

Great for the multi-tasking moms who are also skincare fanatics is the Qure LED Skin Care Face Mask. Bowen said it’s “fantastic” and only takes “three minutes” each time you use it. She uses it for 10 because “more is better, right?”

Wilson Women’s Rush Pro Ace Pickler

If you, like Bowen, have picked up the pickle ball bug, you might want to try the shoes for the sport she’s “obsessed” with, the Wilson Women’s Rush Pro Ace Pickler. The shoes have 4D support chassis, which helps with stability and controlling movements for powerful strokes. “They are solid, durable and they’re practical. I kind of live in them,” she said.

