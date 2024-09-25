Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Brooks Nader is dropping all her secrets for staying in shape on Dancing With the Stars — and it includes these 8 product hacks!

The Sports Illustrated model revealed to Us in an interview her top 8 favorite products she uses to keep her rockin’ body in tip-top shape for DWTS. Being body and skin goals, we’re taking all of the tips we can from the bombshell — especially when the hacks start at just $21!

Nader shared a range of tips on what she’s doing to stay healthy, energized and glowing from the inside out for her grueling DTWS schedule. One thing that she simply “can’t live without” having during the day is a Celsius energy drink. They’ve been a part of her life “for the last six or seven years,” but with her “really rigorous practice schedule” Celsius has been “a very integral part” of her dancing experience.

“It’s kind of more than an energy drink for me,” Nader said. “It’s more part of my wellness routine. It’s in my rider girl. It’s in this trailer at all times. I can’t live without it.”

Speaking of wellness routines, she also gave Us a sneak peak at what she’s doing to help her body recover from all the dancing. She’s been doing lymphatic drainage massages, using a Theragun, a red light therapy mask and taking the AB 10 Microbiome Restoration Probiotic — all of which “have been life savers” for her.

It’s not just her body that she has to take care of though, it’s also her skin as well. “Being on top of my skincare is so important,” Nader said. “Especially when wearing on-camera makeup every day.” A few of her “favorites products” to keep her flawless glowing are the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream and the Clarins Extra-Firming Body Cream.

Nader also depends on the Dibs Beauty Glowtour and the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation to keep her skin both photo and Tiktok-ready for fun videos with her dance partner Gleb Savchenko. Keep scrolling to see her top picks!

Brooks Nader’s 8 Product Hacks for Staying in Tip-Top Shape for DWTS

Omnilux Contour Face Red Light Therapy Mask

According to Nader, the Omnilux Contour Face Red Light Therapy Mask is her “favorite” right now. And looking at her glowing complexion, we can see it’s working! The light therapy mask uses red light to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and eliminate any redness.

Celsius Functional Essential Energy Drink

From photoshoots, to TikToks, to rehearsals, Nader’s days don’t stop. That’s why she relies on Celsius energy drinks to give her the energy to get through her busy schedule. When it comes to flavors, she’s “super picky,” but seems to like them all. She’s “very into the tropical vibe,” because she finds it “really refreshing” and said she also loves the peach one.

Therabody Theragun Sense

To help ease muscle tension and stiffness, Nader uses the Therabody Theragun Sense. Made easy to use, it comes with an app that has preloaded programs for your neck, lower back, and legs. It also comes with four different attachments to change the intensity, a carrying case and a power adapter.

AB 10 Microbiome Restoration Probiotic

From immunity, to skin, to gut health, probiotics have a massive range of health benefits. Nader’s favorite is the AB 10 Microbiome Restoration Probiotic. It comes in a powder form, which means that it dissolves in water, making it easy to use and digest.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Face Moisturizer

To keep her skin plump and hydrated, Nader uses the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream. It’s a thick and creamy moisturizer that’s bound to banish dry skin. It also contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, for extra glow and hydration.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

No, it’s just not her dance partner Savchenko that has her face glowing, it’s also the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation. Hence the name, the foundation delivers an airbrushed, matte finish that’ll have your makeup looking like it was professional done. A big note: it’s also sweatproof, water and transfer-resistant — an essential for being on DWTS.

Clarins Extra-Firming Body Cream

Though models like Nader are genetically blessed, they also enlist the help of body-firming products to take their skin up a notch. She uses the Clarins Extra-Firming Body Cream to not only keep her body moisturized, but also tightened and lifted to make sure she’s camera-ready head-to-toe.

Dibs Beauty Glowtour

To keep her cheekbones looking chiseled and her face looking naturally flushed, Nader uses the Dibs Beauty Glowtour. Perfect for quick and easy on-the-go use, the stick is a two-in-one, with the bronzer on one end and the blush on the other. But more than that, both the blush and the bronzer have creamy and long-lasting formulas that are seamless to apply and will last for hours on end.

