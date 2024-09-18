Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over time, our hair can feel lifeless and dull, which can take a toll on our mental health. If you want an easy way to revitalize your tresses, investing in a hair mask can help you get your healthy hair back. We found a nourishing, healthy hair mask from the Blake Lively founded beauty brand, Black Brown — and it’s only $20 at Target!

This Blake Brown wild nectar santal fundamental nourishing mask is a healthy way to get your hair back into tip-top shape. The mask helps to hydrate your locks, enhance the body and manageability of your tresses and deeply conditions, softens, nourishes and detangles your tresses. Also, it leaves behind an intoxicating scent comprised of neroli, cardamon, lily of the valley nectar, cedarwood and vanilla for a sweet, light scent that we’re sure you’ll love!

When using this mask, it’s important to remember that you should use this instead of your traditional conditioner. First, apply a generous amount from the mid-length of your tresses to the ends. Then, leave it on for 2-5 minutes or longer for extra softness, and rinse. It’s that easy!

While reviewing and gushing over this hair mask, one Target reviewer said, “I absolutely love the smell, but I love how it left my hair even more so. I have dense, thin hair, and I’ve used quite a few hair masks. This is by far the best one I’ve used.”

Another reviewer noted, “I love this whole line! The smell is amazing, leaving my hair feeling so soft and clean at such a great price point!”

Furthermore, having healthy, clean hair is essential. So, if you want a new way to make sure your hair gets all the nutrients it needs, you should try this Kyle Richards-approved hair mask from the Blake Lively founded Blake Brown haircare line.

