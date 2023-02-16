Reviewers Say This Bestselling Waffle Knit Crop Top Is a ‘Must-Have’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Basics typically aren’t the most remarkable pieces of clothing in our arsenal. There’s a reason we call them basics, after all! So, to make a standard garment like a long-sleeve crop top worth buying over hundreds of other options, it has to be particularly special.

Well, as luck would have it, we may have struck gold. Reviewers enthusiastically praise this waffle knit crop and claim it has the X-factor — making it a “must-have” for anyone who adores comfortable tops. Who doesn’t? It’s lightweight, soft and absolutely ideal for the start of spring. Color Us intrigued!

Get the Jumppmile Women’s V-Neck Waffle Knit Crop Top for prices starting at $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are “obsessed” with this casual top and are thrilled with its versatile capabilities. You can wear it on its own with high-waisted bottoms or layer it over a dress instead of rocking a jacket. It’s a lightweight knit, which is bound to come in handy for brisker spring days. You know the vibes: Sometimes it’s warm enough to step out without a coat, but not quite warm enough to throw on a short-sleeve tee or tank. The wider V-neck style also allows you to wear the top to one shoulder if you want to show off a little extra skin!

The only minor issue we noticed? This top may be slightly too cropped for some, which can be quickly fixed in one of two ways. You can either order up if you don’t mind an oversized look, or wear a longline bralette underneath. We’ve seen countless tops which seemingly look just like this one, but the quality of the material makes it stand out from the pack of look-alikes. Reviewers can’t stop cheering about how soft and comfy it is, and honestly, that’s all we need to hear. For a casual day of errands or brunch with the girls, no one needs fussy fashion — it’s all about keeping it simple and seriously stylish at the same time!

