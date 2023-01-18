This Upgraded Version of JW PEI’s Bestselling Purse Is Sure to Win Instagram

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A few years ago, many of Us caught wind of a particular purse from JW PEI which many top fashion girls started rocking — including Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk, to name a few. This popular find seemingly became an It bag overnight, and we instantly became obsessed. Not only is it beyond adorable, it’s actually super affordable!

You don’t find many celeb-loved bags on Amazon, especially at such an accessible price point. The iconic Gabbi bag will always be a favorite, but there’s a new version of this purse, dubbed the Mila, which we think is about to take social media by storm!

Get the JW PEI Women’s Mila Shoulder Bag for $80 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

What we love about JW PEI’s designs are how simple and clean they are. They’re not basic bags, but they’re not ultra-busy either — which this new style exemplifies perfectly. Like the Gabi, the new Mila purse has the same ruched effect at the top of the bag, providing beautiful texture. But instead of the circular shape, this version opts for a structured rectangular build. Chic!

The bag opens and closes with a gold zipper at the top, and there are gold hardware rings on the sides where the puffy shoulder strap is attached. It’s about 10-inches wide with 2.4 inches worth of depth, which isn’t a ton of room — but it’s just enough to take your essentials with you for a night out. Honestly, we’ve been able to fit a surprising amount of items in smaller styles, so we’re not concerned about the size here!

Right now, this bag doesn’t have as many color options as the Gabi, but we’re hoping more hues will pop up! The current offering includes lilac purple, pale yellow, light blue and classic brown. We’re certainly not complaining about this smaller selection, because each bag is absolutely gorgeous! The most versatility you’ll receive will surely be with the brown option, but if you want to add a pop of color to your look, the other three are beyond dreamy. Become a trendsetter now by picking up this fresh style before it blows up!

