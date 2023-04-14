This All-in-1 Compact Can Help You Do Makeup in Minutes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spending 30 minutes or an hour doing your makeup is a true luxury. Sure, sometimes we go big in the glam department for a special event — but it’s certainly not an option on the daily. That’s why we’re always striving to refine our quick five-minute makeup routines! We like to have the steps down to a science, and if you’re in the same boat, this compact from Kaja is key to streamlining the process.

Even though our fast makeup routines are, well, fast, we don’t want to miss any vital steps. That’s what makes this compact so impressive, as it can leave your face looking fully sculpted, and you don’t have to reach for multiple products in the process!

Get the Kaja 3-in-1 Blendable Sculpting Trio for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

This three-in-one compact comes complete with a bronzer, blush and highlighter, and each one is stacked on top of the other. You can flip to whichever layer you want to use in the moment, and there’s even a mirror on the top layer of the compact if you need to do your beat on the go. There are three color options to accommodate different skin tones. Choose between fair, medium and deep — all of the shades throughout are perfectly matched to complement one another!

What makes this compact so innovative, aside from the quality of the product itself, is the ultra-sleek design. Think about it: This singular item takes up minimal space in a makeup bag, and it keeps some of the most important cosmetic essentials all in one easy-to-reach place! It’s a total life-saver if you don’t have a ton of time to get your face together. Reviewers absolutely adore it and say that each layer blends beautifully with the others. This compact is ideal for travel, commuting and everyday life in general. Talk about a problem-solver!

