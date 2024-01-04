Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Kaley Cuoco Applies This $32 Hydrating Skin Cream ‘Absolutely Everywhere’

By
Kaley Cuoco
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: Winter is one of the roughest seasons for your skin. From harsh, brutal winds to tremendous temperature drops, there are so many factors which can suck the hydration, joy and vitality out of your skin! Naturally, we look to A-listers for information, and Kaley Cuoco, the Big Bang Theory and Flight Attendant star knows how to keep her skin moisturized and at its best.

In an interview with The Strategist, Cuoco says she applies this cream everywhere. “I fell in love with it after my makeup artist on The Flight Attendant started using it on me as a barrier cream,” Cuoco told the publication. “I ended up ordering a ton. I apply it absolutely everywhere: my hands, lips, neck, elbows, face. Because it’s allergy season now, I’ve actually been putting it in my nose, too. I use it if I have any sort of chafing or irritation. It can really, truly go anywhere.”

Related: Skin Feeling Dry and Dull? Check Out the Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin

The Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream is a cream that can do it all! The cream relies on an all-natural formula which includes beeswax, honey, propolis, royal jelly, bee pollen and olive oil for a moisturizing and hydrating option. There are no additives, preservatives, fragrances, chemicals or parabens, and it’s ideal for daily use.

See it!

Get the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream for just $32 (was $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

This skin cream is safe for multiple purposes like stretch marks, massage balm, scars, itches, rashes, makeup remover, after-shave, eczema, psoriasis, cracked heels and elbows, hand and cuticle cream and many more!

Regarding this hydrating skin cream, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “I started using this product as a facial moisturizer about one week ago, and I have to say that I’m completely obsessed! I love the consistency of it – it starts out as a balm, and as you rub it in your hands, it turns into an oil (so cool)! A little bit goes a long way, and it’s so hydrating without feeling heavy. I use both AM and PM. I wear it underneath my makeup, but I do wait a while before applying it as it takes some time to dry. It’s amazing, though! I highly recommend it!”

See it!

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “I am not one to post reviews, but I felt this one was warranted! I’ve used this magic cream for three days now only, at night. My skin was dry and broken out a little. To my surprise, after two uses, my breakout was almost gone, and my skin was supple and glowing. My makeup goes on smoother, and my skin is looking better and better each day. I also used this in other dry areas like my elbows, knees, armpits and bikini area where I shave and I cannot say enough good things about this product! Worth the money! Buying a second one now!”

One more savvy shopper added, “I will use this product forever. It feels so good on my skin. Nicely moisturizing but not too heavy. This cream never breaks me out. It has a matte-ish finish, which is surprising for an oil-based product. It feels protective against wind and cold. I’ve used it on the ends of my hair, too. So good and simple.”

If you’re in the market for an all-purpose skin cream, this Kaley Cuoco-approved option may be the holy grail you’ve been waiting for!

See it: Get the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream for just $32 (was $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Egyptian Magic here, and don’t forget to browse Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shot of an attractive young woman cleansing her face with a wipe in front of the bathroom mirror

Deal of the Day

Peach Fuzz? Upper Lip Hair? This ‘Flawless’ Facial Hair Remover Is Now $16 View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

Inside Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's Baby Shower Before Welcoming 1st Child: Drone Displays, Dancing and More

Kaley Cuoco

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!