This Rich Eye Gel Is Like an ‘Eraser’ for Dark Circles — 30% Off

How many of Us have wished we could just erase dark circles permanently? Yes, we can relate — but sadly, it’s not that simple. Concealers can function as an eraser of sorts, but they’re only a temporary fix. We would rather have less visible looking dark circles without any makeup, which is where a great targeted eye cream can be of service.

That said, not every eye cream boasts the right formula to tackle dark circles, but this gel from Kate Somerville claims to work like an “eraser” to actually make them far less apparent over time. It also helps with anti-aging and puffiness, and as an added bonus, you can try it out for yourself at an impressively deep discount right now!

This plumping treatment tackles the three biggest issues we see around the eye area: fine lines and wrinkles, under-eye bags and dark circles. You can use it in the morning and at night to give the skin around your peepers instant hydration, and eventually, these other concerns may become less and less noticeable. The formula utilizes hyaluronic acid plus other botanicals to help awaken and brighten the sensitive region.

Dark circles are arguably the most stubborn skin issue to deal with out of the three we mentioned, but this reportedly has what it takes! So many shoppers claim this treatment has been one of the best they have used to reduce the dark circles underneath their eyes.

Reviewers also note this eye gel feels incredibly lightweight and looks flawless when applied underneath makeup. It doesn’t leave an “oily” residue like many rich eye treatments do, and it soaks right into the skin — which is crucial if you want to use this in the mornings and not just at night to snag the best possible results. We know this isn’t a particularly cheap dark circle treatments by any means, but it’s certainly more affordable at this marked-down price. If you haven’t found the right product to make your eye area concerns diminish, why not try this popular pick from the iconic Kate Somerville while it’s on sale?

