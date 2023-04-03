The Best Wrinkle Reducing Deals in Amazon’s Spring Beauty Premiere Event

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere event has just kicked off, and we’re using the sale to refresh our daily skincare routines! We know beauty aficionados are adamant about using anti-aging products at any age, so with that in mind, we sought out the best deals throughout the major markdowns.

Whether you’re in the market for a new day moisturizer, night cream, serum or anti-wrinkle sculpting tool, there are some incredible savings which can’t be missed. These deals are good — like, Black Friday good — and you have until April 8 to get your hands on these popular items. Shop our favorite picks below!

Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Face Cream Pros Glowing customer reviews

Super affordable

Hydrating formula

Safe for sensitive skin Originally $20 On Sale: $12 You Save 40% See it!

QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads Pros Over 18,000 reviews

Gentle exfoliation

Easy to travel with

Dermatologist tested Originally $50 On Sale: $16 You Save 68% See it!

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks Pros 24 eye patch pairs included

Great for dark circles and puffiness

Amazing reviews

Easy to use Originally $29 On Sale: $19 You Save 34% See it!

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit Pros All-inclusive value set

Small size perfect for travel

Ideal for beginners

Advanced toning results Originally $345 On Sale: $196 You Save 43% See it!

Saturday Skin Waterfall Glacier Water Cream Pros Works as a day and night cream

Oil-free gel formula

Brightening and hydrating

Hundreds of 5-star reviews Originally $39 On Sale: $27 You Save 31% See it!

AHAVA Beauty Before Age Uplift Night Cream Pros Intensive night cream

Made for the face, neck and chest

Promotes skin elasticity

Firming formula Originally $89 On Sale: $66 You Save 26% See it!

StriVectin Anti Wrinkle Peptide PlumpSerum Pros Advanced peptide formula

Lightweight feel

Instant plumping results

Awesome customer reviews Originally $89 On Sale: $71 You Save 20% See it!

FOREO BEAR Mini Microcurrent Facial Device Pros Firming contour kit

Great for all skin types

3 different microcurrent levels

Fast results Originally $239 On Sale: $167 You Save 30% See it!

PMD Personal Microderm Classic At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Pros Easy-to-use tool

Advanced results

Helps even out skin tone and reduce blemishes as well

Can be used on the face and body Originally $159 On Sale: $97 You Save 39% See it!

