The Best Wrinkle Reducing Deals in Amazon’s Spring Beauty Premiere Event

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere event has just kicked off, and we’re using the sale to refresh our daily skincare routines! We know beauty aficionados are adamant about using anti-aging products at any age, so with that in mind, we sought out the best deals throughout the major markdowns.
Whether you’re in the market for a new day moisturizer, night cream, serum or anti-wrinkle sculpting tool, there are some incredible savings which can’t be missed. These deals are good — like, Black Friday good — and you have until April 8 to get your hands on these popular items. Shop our favorite picks below!
Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Face Cream
Pros
- Glowing customer reviews
- Super affordable
- Hydrating formula
- Safe for sensitive skin
QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads
Pros
- Over 18,000 reviews
- Gentle exfoliation
- Easy to travel with
- Dermatologist tested
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
Pros
- 24 eye patch pairs included
- Great for dark circles and puffiness
- Amazing reviews
- Easy to use
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
Pros
- All-inclusive value set
- Small size perfect for travel
- Ideal for beginners
- Advanced toning results
Saturday Skin Waterfall Glacier Water Cream
Pros
- Works as a day and night cream
- Oil-free gel formula
- Brightening and hydrating
- Hundreds of 5-star reviews
AHAVA Beauty Before Age Uplift Night Cream
Pros
- Intensive night cream
- Made for the face, neck and chest
- Promotes skin elasticity
- Firming formula
StriVectin Anti Wrinkle Peptide PlumpSerum
Pros
- Advanced peptide formula
- Lightweight feel
- Instant plumping results
- Awesome customer reviews
FOREO BEAR Mini Microcurrent Facial Device
Pros
- Firming contour kit
- Great for all skin types
- 3 different microcurrent levels
- Fast results
PMD Personal Microderm Classic At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine
Pros
- Easy-to-use tool
- Advanced results
- Helps even out skin tone and reduce blemishes as well
- Can be used on the face and body
Looking for more? Check out more from the Spring Beauty Essentials Sale and shop Beauty Faves on Sale at Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
- Jennifer Lopez’s Top Skincare, Style and Lifestyle Secrets Revealed: The Master List
- 10 of the Best Collagen-Boosting Face Creams and Treatments for Ageless Skin
- 12 Best Cellulite Body Massagers to Smooth Out Your Skin — Starting at $6
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!