The Best Teeth Whitening Deals in the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Event

By
amazon-teeth-whitening-deals
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A bright, white smile! We all want whiter teeth, but practically everything we eat and drink can cause staining: coffee, tea, red wine, soda, tomato sauce, soy sauce — the list goes on (and on). Of course, brushing your teeth twice a day, every day can be a big help — but if you really want your pearly whites to shine, teeth whitening products are a must!

Luckily, the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere event is here, and it has numerous amazing teeth whitening product deals. This event ends April 8, so let’s get shopping. See our favorites from the event, plus more teeth whitening deals on Amazon below!

Our Favorite Teeth Whitening Deals in the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Sale:

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light and Whitening Pen, LED Teeth Whitening Kit, Enamel Safe, Works with iPhone and Android
Colgate

Pros:

  • Comes with teeth whitening pen and LED light that molds to your mouth shape
  • Enamel safe and designed to provide results with no tooth sensitivity
  • May remove 10 years of stains in just three days
Was $50On Sale: $42You Save 16%
See it!

Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste

Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste with 5% Hydrogen Peroxide, Stain Prevention, 3 oz Tube, 2 Pack
Colgate

Pros:

  • Two-pack
  • Made with 5% hydrogen peroxide to whiten teeth inside and out
  • May remove 15 years of stains after two weeks of consistent brushing
Was $19On Sale: $16You Save 16%
See it!

Other Amazing Teeth Whitening Deals on Amazon:

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips 21 Treatments - Enamel Safe for Whiter Teeth - Whitening Without the Sensitivity - Dentist Formulated and Certified Non-Toxic - Sensitivity Free
Oral Essentials

Pros:

  • Made for sensitive teeth
  • Dentist-formulated and non-toxic
  • 21 treatments
Was $50On Sale: $45You Save 10%
See it!

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Power Toothbrush - 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case – 40,000 VPM Electric Motor & Wireless Charging - 4 Modes w Smart Timer
Aquasonic

Pros:

  • Comes with enough brush heads to last 2.5 years
  • One full charge lasts 30 days
  • Has a dedicated whitening mode
Was $60On Sale: $40You Save 33%
See it!

Auraglow Teeth Whitening Pen

Auraglow Teeth Whitening Pen, 35% Carbamide Peroxide, 20+ Whitening Treatments, No Sensitivity, 2.8mL
AURAGLOW

Pros:

  • Best portable option
  • Takes just one minute to use
  • May whiten teeth up to 10 shades in one week
Was $37On Sale: $24You Save 35%
See it!
Looking for something else? Explore more Spring Beauty Premiere deals here and check out more oral care on Amazon here! Don’t forget to look through Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

