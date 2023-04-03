The Best Teeth Whitening Deals in the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Event

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A bright, white smile! We all want whiter teeth, but practically everything we eat and drink can cause staining: coffee, tea, red wine, soda, tomato sauce, soy sauce — the list goes on (and on). Of course, brushing your teeth twice a day, every day can be a big help — but if you really want your pearly whites to shine, teeth whitening products are a must!

Luckily, the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere event is here, and it has numerous amazing teeth whitening product deals. This event ends April 8, so let’s get shopping. See our favorites from the event, plus more teeth whitening deals on Amazon below!

Our Favorite Teeth Whitening Deals in the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Sale:

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit Pros: Comes with teeth whitening pen and LED light that molds to your mouth shape

Enamel safe and designed to provide results with no tooth sensitivity

May remove 10 years of stains in just three days Was $50 On Sale: $42 You Save 16% See it!

Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste Pros: Two-pack

Made with 5% hydrogen peroxide to whiten teeth inside and out

May remove 15 years of stains after two weeks of consistent brushing Was $19 On Sale: $16 You Save 16% See it!

Other Amazing Teeth Whitening Deals on Amazon:

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush Pros: Comes with enough brush heads to last 2.5 years

One full charge lasts 30 days

Has a dedicated whitening mode Was $60 On Sale: $40 You Save 33% See it!

Auraglow Teeth Whitening Pen Pros: Best portable option

Takes just one minute to use

May whiten teeth up to 10 shades in one week

Was $37 On Sale: $24 You Save 35% See it!

