The big tote Katie Holmes could not take off of her shoulder last spring is actually in for fall 2024 too — and we found a lookalike that’s only $13!

The Rare Objects star loves the Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote so much that she was seen wearing it on multiple occasions last spring. One outfit consisted of a trench coat and loafers, while another one consisted of a cozy sweater and trousers. These outfits incidentally make the perfect fall outfits too and so does the tote bag she wore with it. While we could splurge on her original $795 pick, we’d rather get its lookalike that’s just $13 on Amazon.

Get the Nodykka PU Leather Top Handle Tote Bag for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Recreate your favorite Holmes-inspired looks with the Nodykka PU Leather Top Handle Tote Bag that looks just like one of her favorite styles. Like Holmes’s pick, the tote bag is made of a faux leather fabric, has two rounded shoulder top handles, and a structured design. It features a simple button closure and a small inner pocket for organization.

The tote works great as a work bag, big enough to carry a laptop, note books, an extra pair of shoes and more. However, it also works great as a travel tote as well. Perfect for small getaways, it can pack an extra set of clothes, snacks and phone chargers.

It’s not just a style loved by Holmes though, it’s also a favorite of Amazon shoppers too, with over 14,500 five-star ratings.

One of those reviewers, who called it “minimalist and surprisingly chic,” said that it’s “a keeper.”

“It’s lightweight and well constructed for a faux leather, inexpensive tote,” they said. “You really can’t beat them for the price. They’re easy to carry and perfect for travel.”

In case Holmes’s basic black pick isn’t quite what you’re looking for, it also comes in a staggering range of colors . . . over 100 to be exact! They range from neutral colors like beige and gray to bright pops of color like teal and violet. And because of their simplicity and versatile style, they can go with nearly anything you wear, from fancy dresses to leggings!

It’s rare that you can find a celebrity-loved item at such an affordable price point, but this Holmes-approved tote is proof that you can! Wear it with all of your favorite fall ‘fits, from flannels to cable knit sweaters!

See it: Nodykka PU Leather Top Handle Tote Bag for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

