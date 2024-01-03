Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Newsflash! The color red is heating up to be one of the hottest shades of the year — and while many people tend to tuck away their scarlet get-ups and accessories once the holidays die down, we’re here to stop you in your tracks. Red is a color that can be worn year-round and is scientifically proven to boost your confidence (which is something we could all need). We’ll admit that it can feel intimidating to wear a bright crimson shirt, dress or coat on any old day, so to ease into rocking the color, we suggest taking a note from Katie Holmes‘ playbook by opting for a statement-making red bag.

The Dawson’s Creek actress was recently spotted strolling around New York City. While she always serves a chic street-style look, her attention-grabbing (yet simple) Le Petit Patou crossbody bag instantly stood out. The striking French leather purse popped against her neutral ensemble — and it gave Us serious bag fever. Although, at over $1,000 (and nearly sold out!), the little luxury bag isn’t the most attainable. Luckily, there are plenty of other red crossbody bags online to replicate Holmes’ daytime look: Our current favorite is available on Amazon for under $50!

Get the Aldo Women’s Andressera Crossbody Bag for just $33 (originally $50!) at Amazon!

There are so many things to love about the Aldo Women’s Andressera crossbody bag. First off, the fiery synthetic patent-leather exterior is bold but classic. It can dress up a simple jeans and tee look or add some spice to your favorite little black dress. Beyond the ways to style, this petite purse features a surprisingly spacious interior. One reviewer mentions that it fits “all the essentials” including a large phone, small wallet, sunglasses, lipstick and even medication bottles with room to spare.

We’re also fans of the bag’s versatility: If you’re not in the mood to wear it as a crossbody you can adjust the strap to turn it into a shoulder bag instead. This feature is one of the top reasons why it has over 600 five-star reviews. “Amazing quality! I have received so many compliments. It’s sturdy and roomy,” says one happy customer. While another shares that it looks expensive, is ideal for travel (pick-pocket proof!) and can be dressed up or down.

There’s no such thing as a purse that does it all, but the Aldo Women’s Andressera crossbody bag certainly comes close. If you’re not totally sold on the style, though, or are looking for something a bit more casual, we compiled a few other options below!

Other Red Crossbody Bags We Love

