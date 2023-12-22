Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are many tempting options on the market, but it’s important to find a good sneaker which will stand the test of time. Think about it — a sporty, durable pair of sneakers which team with any outfit for running your errands is an essential. Batman Begins star Katie Holmes knows this all too well, and recent paparazzi snaps of the iconic actress rocking these signature Adidas sneakers have captivated TikTok and streetwear culture alike. Here’s the good news — we found a similar pair on Amazon!

The Adidas Originals Samba Soccer Shoe is a versatile, shopper-beloved classic which offers plenty of comfort and support. They are lined for ease of wear and have a gum rubber sole for traction and a stylish touch. These sneakers come in 10 colors to mesh with all of the items already in your closet, so there’s no need to keep it basic in black if you’re a bolder fashionista!

When it comes to styling, the Samba sneaker is a breeze. Because of its longevity and minimal-yet-sleek appearance, it works for any type of ensemble. For example, you can coordinate these shoes with a pair of baggy cargo jeans, a T-shirt and a puffer coat for a trendy look. Or perhaps if you’re in a fancier mood, try teaming these sneakers with a skirt and a blouse for a sporty-chic ‘fit that feels elevated.

Adidas is a beloved athletic brand with millions of fans worldwide, but one Amazon reviewer noted, “I typically am a 9 women’s (7.5 mens) but in these I am an 8. The adidas size chart has heel to toe measurements. I measured 10″ which landed me right at 8 and they fit perfectly. I ordered the ones which the black sole because the gum (brown) sole was out of stock in my size. When they arrived they had the brown sole. This might bother some people but was a win for me. I haven’t worn this style shoe in over a decade but hopefully they’ll hold up as well as they used to. They’re just as comfortable as they used to be.”

Another happy Amazon reviewer added, “So retro. I had some in the 1970’s. Happy they are back in style. Have arch support too. Low profile. Very hip looking shoes. For god sakes, don’t wear them with longer socks! Wear no – shows and they look great.” One more Amazon reviewer chimed in, “I love these shoes, sambas are classic and they look great. Even though they are a little pricey, they are sturdy and haven’t fallen apart!”

If you are looking for a versatile and timeless sneaker, this low-top Adidas sneaker could become your new favorite!

See it: Get the adidas Originals Samba Soccer Shoe for $90 at Amazon!

