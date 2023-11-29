We’ve heard about pastels for spring — but what about for fall?

Katie Holmes is back with another gush-worthy street style moment. The 44-year-old actress stepped out in New York City on Monday, November 27, in a pastel green sweater, white flared jeans, white leather boots and a slouchy black leather jacket. She threw on a pair of oversized aviator orange-tinted sunglasses to complete the look.

In lieu of a purse, Holmes carried a white gift bag overflowing with hydrangeas, carnations and freesias, as well as a bottle of what can be assumed was champagne.

Although we are now undeniably deep into fall weather, the image of Holmes walking down a New York City sidewalk teeming with greenery evokes much more of a spring-like atmosphere. This, coupled with her mint green sweater and white denim jeans, has Us double checking our calendars.

Contrary to what you might think, pastels are indeed in this fall. Brands including Loewe, Givenchy and Paco Robanne injected a sense of color into their fall/winter 2023 collections with soft lilacs, mellow blues and delicate yellow hues.

Holmes is no stranger to thinking outside the box and dressing unexpectedly. In October, she attended a book launch in an olive green deconstructed trench coat, which she wore as a dress.

Perhaps most famously, in December 2022, she made the controversial decision to wear a tunic top over a pair of straight leg jeans and black sneakers. At the time, fashion critics pounced on the Dawson’s Creek alum’s style choice. Holmes’ stylist, Brie Welch, swiftly came to her defense in a New York Times interview that same month, stating that Holmes “is more than capable of looking cool in an unintentional trend 20 years later.”

Approaching fashion creatively can come with some risks — and sometimes, those risks pay off.

When Holmes was photographed in 2019 wearing a matching gray cashmere bra and cardigan set from Khaite, the internet went into a frenzy.

In an interview with InStyle in July 2022, Holmes said that the fashion moment “looked way more glamorous than it was.”

“Honestly, I wasn’t feeling so sexy,” Holmes told the publication. “I thought it would be good if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and wore the [matching] sweater over it. That’s how my brain works. But then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, I’m not in a cabin, and I’m not going to a cabin.’ I still thought I could pull it off, though. I had noticed other people wearing bras with blazers.”