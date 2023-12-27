Katie Holmes is a master at understated holiday attire.

The 45-year-old actress stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, December 26, in a discreetly festive outfit. She was photographed wearing a long wool gray coat with gold buttons, dark blue wide-leg trousers, a black turtleneck and pointed black boots.

Holmes accessorized the cozy look with a bright red crossbody purse to add some subtle Christmas charm to the otherwise neutral outfit.

She wore her long hair down in windswept waves and sported natural, minimal makeup to reflect the laid-back sophistication of her outfit.

Holmes is known to enjoy adding a pop of color to her outfits. On Wednesday, December 20, she was photographed doing some Christmas shopping in New York in another neutral-colored outfit featuring blue jeans, a blue jacket and a white beanie. She accessorized the ensemble with a brightly colored pink and yellow plaid scarf.

Holmes has also been spotted on several recent occasions wearing a pair of neon green Alo Yoga sweatpants that add some extra vibrancy to her wardrobe.

Holmes first appeared on people’s radars in the 1990s after scoring her now iconic role as Joey Potter in Dawson’s Creek. The show is filled with adorable fashion moments reminiscent of that decade, including denim overalls, spaghetti strap dresses and hair bandanas.

Two decades after Dawson’s Creek came to an end, Holmes is surprised that the 90s are back in style again.

“I think the ’90s style is exactly back,” she told Glamour in April. “Makes me feel old. We lived through that already! My mom says she should have saved things. I should have saved things.”

“I enjoy [fashion],” she continued. “I mean, I enjoy the craftsmanship. I enjoy putting things together. And I work with [stylist] Brie Welch, and she’s very detail oriented, and that inspires me. I think it is very creative. I love vintage shopping. I love the art of design.”